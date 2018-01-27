10 Tips for Dominating Dragon Ball FighterZ

Tag wisely

Tagging is essential to keeping all three of your fighters alive, but doing so recklessly could lead to your incoming character taking big damage. Fortunately, there are a few ways to swap out safely.

If you successfully land a heavy attack and bounce your opponent off the wall, you can immediately tag to keep the combo going with your next character. If you have at least two bars of Ki Gauge, you can perform an Ultimate Z Change by pressing one of your two assist buttons while your main character is performing a super-move. This will allow your next character to follow up with their own super, piling on the damage and bringing them into the fight unscathed. You can also bring your partner in with a Guard Cancel Change, which costs one bar of gauge and can be performed by pressing forward + assist while blocking.