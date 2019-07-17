The best fight sticks for PS4, Xbox One and PC
Thanks to a bounty of great titles like Mortal Kombat 11, Samurai Shodown and Tekken 7, it's never been a better time to play fighting games. But if mastering your favorite brawler has left you with blistered thumbs and cramped hands, it might be time to consider a fight stick.
Fight sticks replicate the feel of the old arcade machines you grew up with, with joysticks and big round buttons that give your hands plenty of breathing room for tapping out crazy combos. However, not all fight sticks are created equal, which is why we've scoured the web for the most popular and well-reviewed models from brands like Hori, Razer and Qanba.
Whether you're looking for a good entry-level stick like the Hori Fighting Stick Mini or want to go all out with premium models like the Victrix Pro FS,, here are the best fight sticks you can buy right now.
What to Consider
Before you splurge for a stick, keep in mind that buying one won't automatically make you any better at fighting games. Fight sticks have a considerable learning curve, but the tradeoff is that you'll have easier access to all of your buttons, and won't have to deal with any nasty D-pad blisters.
Pay attention to what kind of buttons a stick has. Sanwa buttons are ideal, but there are some decent cheap alternatives. Some sticks make it easier to swap out buttons, joysticks and faceplates than others, so if you plan on customizing yours, keep an eye on moddability. Finally, consider compatibility: Some sticks on this list work best on a specific platform, while others play nicely on both console and PC.
Hori Fighting Stick Mini
At just $49, the Hori Fighting Stick Mini is a great option for folks who want to see what fight sticks are all about before throwing down hundreds of dollars. Compatible with PS4, PS3 and PC, this tiny stick is highly portable. The peripheral features a traditional 8-button layout and provides easy access to the PS4's Share button for recording those crazy combos.
Hori also recently released a Nintendo Switch version of the Fighting Stick Mini, and even has special Street Fighter versions on the way in October 2019.
Average Amazon rating: 4 stars
Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick
One of the most popular cheap options on Amazon, the Mayflash F300 is another great starter stick. This peripheral features turbo functionality for mapping multiple button presses, as well as a switch for making the joystick behave as either a D-pad or an analog stick. It's also popular for its easy moddability. There's just one catch: When using the F300 on a PlayStation or Xbox, you'll have to plug that console's controller into it to use the stick.
Average Amazon rating: 4 stars
Qanba Drone
The Qanba Drone is an excellent middle ground when considering affordability, portability and build quality. This striking yellow-and-black stick works with PS4, PS3 and PC, and has a special lock functionality to keep you from accidentally pausing a match. It's got a front-facing cable compartment for when you're traveling, as well as soft padding on the bottom to keep it from slipping off of your lap.
Average Amazon rating: 4.5 stars
8Bitdo N30 Arcade Stick
The Nintendo Switch is already a formidable fighting game machine thanks to games like Ultra Street Fighter 2 and Pokken Tournament DX, and 8bitdo's N30 stick is a great way to have an authentic arcade experience with them. This wireless stick sports a gorgeous NES-inspired paint job, works well with mods and also plays nicely with PC, Mac and Android.
Average Amazon rating: 4 stars
Mayflash F500
If you want a bigger, more feature-rich version of the Mayflash F300, its F500 counterpart is worth looking into. This mid-range stick has bright red buttons, which are surrounded by some neat battle-damaged artwork throughout the top. The F500 supports most gaming headsets, and has a sturdier design than the F300. Otherwise, you're getting the same core features, including a moddable design that supports Sanwa buttons and compatibility with just about any modern console as well as PC.
Average Amazon Rating: 4 stars
Hori Real Arcade Pro V Kai/V Kai Blue
If you're ready to get serious, Hori's Real Arcade Pro V is one of the most popular premium sticks out there. This slick, extra-wide fight stick features Kuro buttons and metallic accents, with a smart button layout designed to prevent accidental pauses. The V Kai works with Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC. There’s an attractive V Kai Blue variant available for PS4, PS3 and PC players, as well as a red V Hayabusa option for Nintendo Switch.
Average Amazon rating: 4
Hori Real Arcade Pro N
An even more premium stick from Hori, the Real Arcade Pro N (PS4, PS3, PC) boasts slick metallic gold accents and Hori's sturdy Hayabusa joystick and buttons. Like the Real Arcade Pro V Kai Blue, the Pro N features a full touchpad for use on the PS4, as well as the typical turbo and button-assigning features. A well-hidden pause button and Hori's symmetrical "Noir" button layout help this high-end, sturdy stick stand out.
Average Amazon rating: 4.5 stars
Qanba Obsidian
If you're seeking a top-of-the-line stick that will definitely stand out at tournaments, the Qanba Obsidian is a great pick. The Obsidian boasts one of the most striking designs we've seen on a fight stick, with eye-catching aluminum edges that are accentuated by slick blue LED lights. This PS4, PS3 and PC peripheral sports high-end Sanwa Denshi buttons, a PS4-friendly touchpad and all of the extra programming features you'd expect from a modern fight stick.
Average Amazon rating: 4.5 stars
Razer Panthera Evo
The Razer Panthera Evo is the latest version of the company's flagship fight stick, with 8 face buttons that sport the same responsive Razer mechanical switches you'll find in the company's popular gaming keyboards. As with previous iterations of the Panthera, the Evo is built with modding in mind, with a transparent top panel that lets you easily swap in your own artwork as well as an unscrewable bottom panel that lets you open up the stick to swap out parts. Factor in a durable Sanwa joystick lever, an improved case design with a rubber base and a handy headset port for using the cans of your choice, and you've got a dependable premium option built for both performance and customizability.
Average Amazon rating: 5 stars
Razer Atrox
The Razer Atrox is the Panthera's Xbox counterpart, offering many of the same features for Xbox One and PC gamers. That means you get the same mod-friendly design, storage compartments and Sanwa buttons, but with a green Razer faceplate instead of a blue one.
Average Amazon rating: 4 stars
Qanba Dragon
This monster of a controller sports a striking red-and-black design, complete with a big sturdy base, an LED lighting strip and a flip-up design that allows for easy modding and part replacement. The Dragon sports all of the essential features of a high-end fight stick, including genuine Sanwa Denshi buttons, a dedicated PS3/PS4/PC switch and a 8.5-foot braided cable. You probably won't want to travel to tournaments with this massive stick, but it'll make a great centerpiece to your training area if you have the cash for it.
Average Amazon rating: 4.5 stars
The Victrix Pro FS is as high-end as fight sticks get. This premium stick packs a stunning, semi-hollow aluminum body, which is curved for wrist comfort and light enough to carry around via its convenient handles or optional strap attachment. The stick's premium Sanwa buttons and removable joystick are built to endure years of competitive play, and you can easily open up the Pro FS to swap in new parts. The stick's customizable RGB lights add to an already gorgeous design, and its handy onboard controls are built to let you conveniently access menus without accidentally pausing mid-match.
Available in PS4 and Xbox One variations, the Pro FS carries a hefty asking price, but serious players just might find the investment worth it.
Average Amazon rating: 4 stars