With 10x Zoom and Pop-Up Selfie, Oppo Reno Out-Innovates iPhone and Galaxy

In case you hadn't noticed, Chinese phone makers are now out-innovating Apple, Samsung and Google.

First came the Huawei Mate X, a foldable phone that outshines the Galaxy Fold with a smarter design. Then came the Huawei P30 Pro, with a super spectrum camera that beats the Pixel 3 in low light. And now comes the Oppo Reno, with a 10x zoom, a mechanical pop-up selfie camera and a whopping 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. There's no ugly notch (cough, iPhone XS) or punchhole (Galaxy S10).

While we got a look at the outside in a recent leak, and its photo capabilities in another, this is the first time we’ve been able to see the Reno as a complete product. And from what we’ve found out so far, it’s shaping up to be one of the most compelling Android phones yet.

As reported by Engadget, there were two versions revealed at the Shanghai event - the Standard edition and the 10x Zoom edition. There is going to be a third, a 5G model, but that was only teased rather than properly introduced to the public, as it will be getting its own reveal at a Zurich event.

Oppo Reno Price and Availability

Oppo has only announced pricing for the Reno phones in China so far. Each phone comes with either a 6GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB RAM and storage combination, the Standard costing 2,999 yuan ($446/£341) and 3,599 yuan ($536/£409) respectively, and in the case of the 10x Zoom edition, 3,999 yuan ($595/£455) and 4,799 yuan ($714/£546) .

Oppo Reno Specs

The Standard edition of the Oppo Reno has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 710 processor and a 3,765mAh battery. The 10x Zoom edition upgrades these to a 6.6-inch screen, a Snapdragon 855 CPU and a 4,065mAh battery. Both feature an in-display fingerprint reader and VOOC 3.0, the newest revision of Oppo’s fast charging system. (The iPhone 11 is rumored to be getting fast charging for the first time this fall.)

Cameras

The cameras are where the phones diverge further. The Standard has on its back a 48-MP main sensor, plus a 5-MP depth camera. The 10x Zoom edition gets the much-hyped 13-MP telephoto camera, plus the 48MP main sensor and an extra 8MP wide-angle sensor, which work together to create the 10x hybrid zoom the phone’s named for. The most the iPhone XS and Galaxy S10 can muster is 2x.

The Reno can also capture 3D audio when recording video, which it can record at up to 4K and 60FPS.

The two Reno handsets also share the same selfie camera - a 16MP model, which, in case you hadn’t seen the prior leaks, pops out of the top of the phone at a jaunty angle. The motor that drives the pop-up mechanism is apparently tough enough to operate 100 times a day for five years, and can automatically detect if the phone’s been dropped and close up to protect itself.

Outlook

On April 24, Oppo’s holding a European launch for the Reno, where we will hopefully find out some more about accurate pricing and specs for the UK market. There's no word yet as to whether these phones will be available in the U.S.

But overall it's pretty clear that Oppo and other Chinese phone makers are now designing the most exciting new phones.