OnePlus 5's Camera Could Be This Awesome

The next big flagship handset will soon get its own big unveiling, and fans of smartphone cameras have a big reason to be excited.

(Image credit: Photo Credit: TrueTech.net)

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is working on the OnePlus 5, the fourth flagship smartphone in its lineup (4 is considered bad luck in China, so it's skipping that version and going right to 5). And although details are slim, tech news site True-Tech this week leaked what it claims are real photos taken with the OnePlus 5 camera.

The photos include shots of leaves and an up-close look at leather. And each one delivers an incredible amount of detail and color accuracy. Indeed, the photos look like they've been taken with a digital-SLR and not a smartphone camera.

While it's impossible to say whether the photos were indeed taken by the OnePlus 5, True-Tech said that its source has been reliable in the past. Additionally, the photos come with EXIF info that say they were taken with a OnePlus device, according to the publication. The device model is listed as the OnePlus A5000, a version that hasn't previously been announced.

OnePlus is one of the more prominent boutique smartphone makers in the world. The company made a name for itself years ago by pitching its original handset, the OnePlus One, as the "flagship killer." The company has since released new iterations each year.

While the OnePlus devices have been generally well-received, they've failed to make a major mark on the smartphone space. Those flagships OnePlus is hoping to kill, including Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy S devices, continue to perform well on store shelves.

OnePlus has already confirmed it's working on a new flagship this year and has been dropping hints about possible plans over the last several weeks. The company hasn't, however, said what it might have planned.

The leaked images might, however, tell us about some of the features OnePlus has planned. One of the images shows a blurring effect across the depth of field, suggesting it might come with a dual-lens design. It might also offer enhanced optical zoom.

That said, it's entirely possible that the images are fakes or were taken with another camera. And although the EXIF data is useful, it, too, could have been faked.