How to Buy the OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus is among the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the world right now, and the company is riding a wave of successive highs into the launch of its newest device — the $669 OnePlus 7 Pro.

This is uncharted territory for OnePlus. With the OnePlus 7 Pro's $669 price tag — a $120 jump from the OnePlus 6T — you could argue the company has firmly left the affordably priced flagship space and established itself in the premium flagship tier among the best smartphones on the market.

Then again, $669 is still quite a savings compared to four-digit iPhones and Galaxy handsets. And the OnePlus 7 continues the trend that started with last year’s 6T of being easier to purchase, thanks to OnePlus’ partnership with T-Mobile.

The Uncarrier remains the only place you can buy and use the device on contract. For anyone on Verizon, AT&T or other carriers, you can reserve an unlocked model from OnePlus' website directly.

Here's what both T-Mobile and OnePlus are offering in terms of availability and launch deals, along with everything you need to know if you'd prefer to take your OnePlus 7 Pro to a carrier of your choosing.

T-Mobile

You'll be able to snag your OnePlus 7 Pro from T-Mobile either in store or online beginning May 17. However, OnePlus isn't offering every configuration of the 7 Pro this way; only the $699 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be stocked at T-Mobile, though buyers will be able to choose between Mirror Black or Nebula Blue colorways.

T-Mobile says you can buy the OnePlus 7 Pro on an installment plan without putting any money down. That translates to monthly payments of $29.17 if you pay off the phone over 24 months.



As far as deals are concerned, OnePlus and T-Mobile have offered some phenomenal savings in the past, especially for owners of previous OnePlus devices. For example, OnePlus was knocking $300 off the price of the device with the trade in of any old OnePlus handset — going as far back as the original OnePlus One in 2013. We haven't caught wind of a similar kind of promotion yet for the 7 Pro, though we're on the lookout and will update this guide should that change.

If you happen to be near New York City, T-Mobile's flagship store in Times Square will begin selling the OnePlus 7 Pro a few days early, immediately following the conclusion of OnePlus' launch event on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. There will also be pop-up events at the carrier's Signature locations in Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, Santa Monica and San Francisco beginning at 2 p.m. local time.





Unlocked (Verizon, AT&T and other carriers)

For everybody else, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be sold as OnePlus devices traditionally are — as an unlocked phone with support primarily for GSM carriers. That usually doesn't include Verizon and Sprint, which operate on the CDMA standard, though the OnePlus 7 Pro is, in fact, certified to work on Verizon's network. (More on that a little further down.)

The OnePlus 7 will also begin shipping from OnePlus' website on May 17, and you'll have three variants to choose from: a $669 device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage; a $699 option that ups RAM and storage to 8GB and 256GB, respectively; and a range-topping model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for $749.

OnePlus has kicked off its own trade-in program for the launch of the 7 Pro. Customers will be able to exchange a wide variety of other phones, including all OnePlus devices, for up to $449 off the price of their new handset. Bear in mind, however, that newer devices will net more credit. A company called Phobio is being tasked with processing the trade-ins on OnePlus' behalf.





As with the OnePlus 6T, you’ll be able to use the OnePlus 7 Pro on Verizon's network. However, because OnePlus devices don't support 2G or 3G over CDMA, you'll have to make sure Verizon routes all calls, messages and data traffic over LTE. Thankfully, this isn't too difficult to do, though you'll need the carrier's assistance. Simply contact Verizon, tell them you have a OnePlus phone and that it should be logged into their system as a "CDMA-less device," and you should be up and running in no time.



