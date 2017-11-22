How Big Is the iPhone X?

It's one thing to compare dimensions between the iPhone X and the rest of Apple's lineup, but it's much better to see how it measures up when you put them all in your hand.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus (left to right)

That's why we've created this handy visual guide.

On paper, you might think the iPhone X is larger than the iPhone 8 Plus because it has a bigger 5.8-inch screen, but that number is deceiving. The Super Retina OLED display on the iPhone X has a narrower aspect ratio than the iPhone 8 Plus' 5.5-inch panel. And because there are virtually zero bezels around the iPhone X's screen, it has a more compact size.

How compact? The iPhone X measures 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches, compared with a considerably taller and wider 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches of the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone X is also a full ounce lighter than the iPhone 8 Plus (6.1 versus 7.1 ounces).



iPhone 8 iPhone X iPhone 8 Plus Price $699 $999 $799 Screen Size 4.7 inches 5.8 inches 5.5 inches Size 5.5 x 2.7 x 0.29 inches 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches Weight 5.2 ounces 6.1 ounces 7.1 ounces

With the iPhone 8 Plus In my hand, I find reaching across the screen practically impossible with my thumb, though I don't have the biggest mitts. With the iPhone X, I have no problem typing with one hand; targeting icons on the other side of the screen with my thumb is a stretch but easily doable.

Apple iPhone X

The other place I notice this big size difference? My jeans. The iPhone 8 Plus is so tall that it digs slightly into my thigh as I climb stairs. The iPhone X definitely has some heft to it, but I notice it a lot less in my front pocket as I walk around.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (left) and iPhone X (right)

When you look at the iPhone 8 and its relatively tiny 4.7-inch screen, it's downright Lilliputian compared with the iPhone 8 Plus. It's about 2 ounces lighter than the Plus, and much shorter and narrower. You'll have absolutely no issues typing with one hand on the regular iPhone 8 and reaching across the display.

You just have to really want a small screen if you're seriously considering the iPhone 8. A lot of people prefer smaller phones, but when you're paying $699 or more for a phone, I would personally want more real estate for enjoying games and movies, as well as looking at photos.

iPhone X vs Android Phones

If you're looking to compare the iPhone X with the latest Android flagships, Apple's phone is a bit heavier than the Galaxy S8 (6.1 ounces versus 5.5 ounces) but it's also a little bit taller (5.7 versus 5.9 inches). Both have a 5.8-inch display.

Google Pixel 2 XL, Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (left to right).

The LG V30 has a larger 6-inch display, but it also has a narrow aspect ratio, measuring 6 x 3 x 0.29 inches and weighing a fairly light 5.6 ounces. The Pixel 2 XL is larger, thicker and heavier than the iPhone X, but it has a bigger 6-inch screen.



iPhone X Galaxy S8 LG V30 Google Pixel 2 XL Screen Size 5.8 inches 5.8 inches 6 inches 6 inches Dimensions 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches 6 x 3 x 0.29 inches 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches Weight 6.1 ounces 5.5 ounces 5.6 ounces 6.2 ounces

So there's a quick look at the size of the iPhone X. Tell us in the comments if you think it's just the right size for you.

Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide

