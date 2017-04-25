Google Pixel 2 Will Match Galaxy S8 with This Feature

Samsung has the most powerful Android handset on the market in the Galaxy S8, but Google will catch up with its next phone, according to a new report.

Google is currently working on the Pixel 2 handset and plans to have it run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. That's according to newly leaked data reported on by Slashgear. A screenshot surfaced online recently pointing to the Snapdragon 835 support in the Google Pixel 2, though other features on the handset are not yet known.

However, there's more to the Google Pixel 2 than just its processor. The same report suggests that Google is working on three Pixel 2 models. The company is expected to update last year's Google Pixel and Pixel XL, but also offer a larger version that could be known as the Google Pixel XXL.

While little is known about those devices right now, they're said to be codenamed Walleye, Muskie, and Taimen, an homage to Google's penchant for using fish breeds for its smartphone codenames.

Details on the three devices are unknown, but there is some speculation that the XXL model could be designed to compete on the same level as the new Galaxy S8+, a handset that comes with a 6.2-inch screen.

The Snapdragon 835's inclusion, however, could be a notable addition. The chip shipped with Samsung's Galaxy S8 line after Samsung and Qualcomm collaborated on its development.

The Snapdragon 835 has earned rave reviews from users who say that it handles resource-intensive apps with ease. Benchmark testing has also shown that the chip is the most powerful Qualcomm has ever offered.