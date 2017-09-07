Weird Google Pixel 2 Leak Reveals Key Features

There's a blob of an image that's cropped up online that might just provide some hints at what Google has planned for its next Pixel smartphone.

(Image credit: 9to5 Google)

The folks over at 9to5Google have obtained an image of what they say, is a heavily redacted look at the Google Pixel 2 (not the XL version). And although it's hard to make out all of its features, there are some critical things that could be coming to the Pixel 2.

First up, it appears from the image that Google will indeed nix the physical home button on the front in favor of a design that features a screen nearly entirely covering its face, similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. It's hard to say how big of a bezel the device might have, but it appears rather small.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 2 in question comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back, according to the image, and there's a single lens rather than a dual-lens array. It's been rumored that the larger of the two devices, the Pixel 2 XL, will come with dual cameras instead of the single lens you'd find in the smaller model.

Beyond that, it's hard to make out what else might be coming to the Pixel 2 in question. The image is about as blurry as it gets, and it's hard to say whether the features in the picture are the real deal or some kind of fake made to dupe you into believing things that aren't real.

The leaked image comes after reports that the Google Pixel 2 will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, rather than a Snapdragon 836 CPU that had been rumored for months. It's also possible that the device will only be available in two versions, instead of the three models that had been tipped before.

The good news is that the Pixel 2 should be the world's first phone with Android Oreo pre-loaded, which offers faster speed and other enhancements.

Google hasn't said when it will unveil its Pixel 2, but most reports say the smartphones will be unveiled in October. Look for them to hit store shelves soon after.