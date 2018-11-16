The Pixel 2 Just Got One of Pixel 3's Best Features

One of the Google Pixel 3's best features is finally coming to the Pixel 2.

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users are reporting that a new update is rolling out with Google's Call Screen feature. This feature allows Google Assistant to answer the phone when someone calls and ask they they're calling before it's answered. Pixel 2 owners then have the option of either taking the call or decide to pass on it and send it to voicemail. Android Authority earlier reported on the update.

Call screening in Google Assistant was unveiled alongside the Pixel 3 earlier this year and works the same way on that device. The feature is designed to help people avoid nuisance calls and screen anyone who they might not want to talk to. It's also a handy way of handling calls in small businesses that might receive a variety of inquiries.

In addition to having Google Assistant answer calls, Call Screen allows users to create customized responses to tailor it to their taste. Google Assistant will take those instructions and play the messages the user wants played whenever someone calls. And if users want to listen in live to see who's calling and what Google Assistant is saying, that's possible, too.

It's unclear from the reports how quickly Google is rolling out the update, but it appears to have been started and can take several days to complete. For now, it's only available in the U.S.