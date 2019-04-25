Fitbit's Apple Watch Alternative Is Now Just $160

Update April 25: QVC also has the Amazon Echo bundled with a Pandora Premium voucher on sale for $59.96. New QVC shoppers can use coupon "TAKE10" to drop its price even lower to $49.96.



Looking for an affordable smartwatch that can track your fitness goals? If so, one of the best cheap smartwatches just got a little more affordable.

For a limited time, you can get the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $169.96 at QVC. It comes with an extra band and three free months of Pandora Plus music streaming (a $45 value). Even better, new QVC customers can use coupon code "TAKE10" to drop its price to $159.96.

Normally priced at $200, that's $40 off and $10 shy of its all-time low price.

The Fitbit Versa features a 39mm display, weighs 0.8 ounces and tracks your heart rate, runs, cycling, workout sessions and sleep.

Although it lacks built-in GPS, it tracks your outdoor activity using your smartphone's own GPS.

The Bluetooth-enabled Fitbit Versa plays music from Deezer and Pandora and if you're a subscriber to either streaming service, you can download songs and playlists directly to your watch.

Alternatively, you can use the Fitbit desktop client to load songs into the Versa manually.

In our Fitbit Versa review, we were impressed by its sleek, lightweight design, four-day battery life, and insightful sleep analysis.

Moreover, it's water resistant to 50 meters, which means it can track your swim workouts. While it has limited apps and limited notifications, the Fitbit Versa is a great Apple Watch alternative.

QVC's deal ends April 27 at 2:59 pm ET.