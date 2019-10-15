Trending

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best Android phones out there. So if you're looking for the best Galaxy Note 9 deals around, you've come the right place.

This month, we're seeing some of the best Galaxy Note 9 deals from carriers and retailers yet. And if you're in the market for an unlocked Note 9, each week its price dips lower and lower.

(Image credit: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Credit: Tom's Guide)

Screen Size: 6.4 inches | Android Version: : 9 Pie | Processor: Snapdragon 845 (US)/Exynos 9810 (WW) | RAM: 6GB | Cameras: Dual 12 MP (Rear);8 MP (Front) | Storage: 6GB/128GB, 512GB | Battery: 4,000 mAh

Gorgeous 6.4-inch display
S Pen gets new powers via Bluetooth
AI camera improves photos
Bixby still needs work
Water cooling doesn't impress

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9 512GB: was $1,249 now $849 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently taking $400 off the 512GB model Galaxy Note 9. This price is available on the Midnight Black model only. We don't expect this price to last too long, so get it while you still can. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9: was $ now $949 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is currently taking up to $400 off with carrier activation whereas the unlocked model is $50 off. Activate the Note 9 with Sprint of Verizon via Best Buy and save up to $400. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9: Up to $500 off @Samsung
For a limited time, you can take up to $500 off your Note 9 purchase when you trade in an eligible device. Alternatively, if you buy a T-mobile Note 9, you'll get $100 in-game credit for select Samsung Galaxy Store games. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Note 9 is the best big-screen phone you can get. It's that simple. It has a gorgeous 6.4-inch Super AMOLED LCD (2960 x 1440) that offers deep, rich colors and make watching movies on it a completely immersive experience. In terms of performance, it gets smoked by the new iPhones — and the OnePlus 6 — but we found it offers a better all-around value with more storage, better battery life, and microSD expansion. 

  • listlessman22 10 August 2018 21:29
    I think it's worth adding that the BOGO deals only apply to customers adding a NEW line. If you are an existing customer such as my wife and I, you do not get the BOGO deal if you are trying to upgrade (like we are from the Note 5). Simply put, they value only new customers, not existing ones. So take that into consideration when all of these places float the, "Whoa, AND they give you a BOGO discount".
  • lapdog1953 23 August 2018 03:37
    last year I did a BOGO with T-Mobile. We added the line as existing customers. After we received the card for the price of the free handset, we paid it off and closed the line. That is the only way that I have seen a BOGO work for legacy customers.
  • kyledincler 25 September 2018 04:33
    Unfortunately, T-Mobile no longer sends cash cards. The funds are spread out over 24 bill cycles as credits. So, you have to keep that line you added to get the BOGO deal for two years. With no more kickback offered, you're spending at least $480 to get $720.
  • givemedrums83 02 November 2018 03:58
    You don't have Target's Note9 deal listed for Black Friday! A FREE Note9 with a $300 Target Gift Card with activation! .....how did this get missed?
