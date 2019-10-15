The Editor's Choice Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best Android phones out there. So if you're looking for the best Galaxy Note 9 deals around, you've come the right place.

This month, we're seeing some of the best Galaxy Note 9 deals from carriers and retailers yet. And if you're in the market for an unlocked Note 9, each week its price dips lower and lower.

Here are the best Galaxy Note 9 deals you can get right now.

Screen Size: 6.4 inches | Android Version: : 9 Pie | Processor: Snapdragon 845 (US)/Exynos 9810 (WW) | RAM: 6GB | Cameras: Dual 12 MP (Rear);8 MP (Front) | Storage: 6GB/128GB, 512GB | Battery: 4,000 mAh

Gorgeous 6.4-inch display

S Pen gets new powers via Bluetooth

AI camera improves photos

Bixby still needs work

Water cooling doesn't impress

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9 512GB: was $1,249 now $849 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $400 off the 512GB model Galaxy Note 9. This price is available on the Midnight Black model only. We don't expect this price to last too long, so get it while you still can. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9: was $ now $949 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently taking up to $400 off with carrier activation whereas the unlocked model is $50 off. Activate the Note 9 with Sprint of Verizon via Best Buy and save up to $400. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9: Up to $500 off @Samsung

For a limited time, you can take up to $500 off your Note 9 purchase when you trade in an eligible device. Alternatively, if you buy a T-mobile Note 9, you'll get $100 in-game credit for select Samsung Galaxy Store games. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Note 9 is the best big-screen phone you can get. It's that simple. It has a gorgeous 6.4-inch Super AMOLED LCD (2960 x 1440) that offers deep, rich colors and make watching movies on it a completely immersive experience. In terms of performance, it gets smoked by the new iPhones — and the OnePlus 6 — but we found it offers a better all-around value with more storage, better battery life, and microSD expansion.