Several retailers are offering some of the best camera deals this week. We're seeing solid markdowns on point-and-shoot cameras, instant cameras, mirrorless cameras and DSLR camera kits for beginners and pros.

For example, Amazon continues to offer the Sony Alpha a6100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 16-50mm Lens on sale for $698. Normally priced at $848, that's $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this mirrorless camera kit. Best Buy has this interchangeable camera on sale for the same price. It's one of the best camera deals right now.

The Sony Alpha a6100 is one of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners. It features a 24.2MP2 Exmor CMOS image sensor, BIONZ X image processor and a front-end LSI (large scale integrator).

So if you're looking for the best camera deals, you've come to the right place. We're finding the most noteworthy camera deals online and in stores and listing them here. Here are the best camera deals right now.

Top camera deals right now

Sony Alpha a6100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 16-50mm Lens: was $848 now $698 @ Amazon

Alpha a6100 features a 24.2MP2 Exmor CMOS image sensor, the latest BIONZ X image processor and a front-end LSI (large scale integrator). View Deal

Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera: was $599 now $399 @ Walmart

The Canon EOS M100 packs a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, a DIGIC 7 image processor, and records 1080p video @ 60 fps. With built in WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC, you can easily share images the instant you take them.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera w/ EF 24-105mm IS STM Lens: was $2,399 now $1,799 @ Amazon

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II features a 26.2 MP CMOS Sensor, dual pixel CMOS AF, a DIGIC 7 Image Processor, Wi-Fi, and a multi-angle 3" vari-angle touch screen LCD.

Mirrorless camera deals

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit w/EF-M15-45mm: was $899 now $599 @ Amazon

The EOS M50 captures 4K video and features dual pixel CMOS autofocusing and a 24.1MP APS C sensor. It's currently $300 off at Amazon. View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera: was $799.99 now $497.99 @ Amazon

This 4K mirrorless camera lets you capture and record professional grade high resolution images and videos. Amazon currently has this interchangeable lens camera on sale for $300 below its regular price.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Camera Bundle: was $799.99 now $499 @ Amazon

This 4K mirrorless camera features 5 axis image stabilization, a 16MP Live MOS sensor and a TruePic VIII image processor. This bundle gets you the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III with 14-42mm EZ lens, a camera bag and an SD card.

DSLR camera deals

Nikon D3500 W/ AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G: was $499.95 now $389 @ Walmart

Great for beginners, the Nikon D3500 is easy to use and compact. Its image sensor is 15x large than a smartphone's so it captures sharper, clearer images and 1080p video. View Deal

Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera w/ 18-55mm Lens: was $499 now $396.95 @ Amazon

The Nikon D3400 features includes a versatile wide angle-zoom lens, a 24.2MP CMOS Sensor and an EXPEED 4 image processor. Amazon now has it on sale for $100 below list price.

Canon EOS Rebel T6 2 Lens DSLR Camera Kit: was $749 now $399 @ Amazon

This Canon DSLR camera has an 18MP CMOS image sensor and a DIGIC 4+ image processor. It includes EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm zoom lenses and WiFi and NFC built-in for easy sharing. You can score this 2 lens DSLR camera kit for $350 off at Amazon.

Camera accessories deals