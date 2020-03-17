Best baby monitor in 2020: Top-rated baby cams

The best baby monitor can remove some of the worry out being a new parent. But for some parents, finding the right baby monitor might introduce a whole new kind of stress.

Picking a baby monitor doesn't have to be an ordeal. We tested a number of different models, looking at video quality, ease of setup and other features that give you peace of mind when your baby is sleeping a room or two away. Best of all, many of these baby monitors work with your smartphone, beaming pictures from your nursery to the palm of your hand. (In some cases, the devices we looked at do include a separate monitor, which we note in the reviews.)

The bottom line? Whether you want high-resolution images sent straight to your phone, special features like humidity and temperature sensors, or just a device that delivers a reliable picture for the lowest possible price, there's a video baby monitor out there that can fit your needs. Here's a closer look at your many options for checking in on a sleeping child and which one ranks as the best baby monitor.

What are the best baby monitors?

We've looked at more than half-a-dozen mounted cameras that beam live video from a nursery, and the best baby monitor we've tested is the Arlo Baby.

Arlo's baby monitor packs in a number of must-have features such as clear 1080p video, two-way audio and a host of sensors. Everything's easily accessible from a well-organized mobile app that puts the Arlo Baby's controls at your fingertips. Best of all, since we first reviewed the Arlo Baby, many retailers are selling it at a discount from its $199 price.

People who want an even bigger bargain may prefer the iBaby M6T. Though it's a couple years old at this point and records video in in 720p resolution, it's still a capable baby monitor with night vision, two-way audio and helpful pan-and-tilt capabilities. It's also available for less than the Arlo Baby, with discounts sometimes bringing the price down even lower.

On the other end of the price spectrum, the $299 Nanit Plus Baby Monitor provides a very good camera for checking in on your nursery, but it's the sleep-tracking features that will appeal to parents the most as they'll help you figure out ways to get your child to sleep through the night. Other top picks include the Safety 1st HD WiFi Baby Monitor, which comes with a portable speaker to better hear what's going on, and the Cocoon Cam Plus, which checks on your baby's breathing in addition to providing video check-ins.

The best baby monitors you can buy today

(Image credit: Netgear)

1. Arlo Baby

Best baby monitor with video

Camera Range: 110-to-130-degree field of view | Camera Resolution: 1080p | Handheld Monitor: No | Monitor Size/Weight: N/A | Mobile App: Android, iOS | Temperature/Humidity Sensors: Yes/Yes | Video Recording: Yes

Clear video

Compact design

Setup's a breeze

Some lag between notifications and launching the app

Don't be fooled by its cute looks and adorable green bunny ears: Arlo Baby is a very capable baby monitor that delivers sharp video of your nursery to your smartphone. The Arlo Baby includes features such as night vision, temperature and air quality sensors, a color-changing nightlight and a speaker that can play lullabies. All of this is very easy to manage thanks to a well-designed mobile app.

Cuteness aside, the Arlo Baby is compact enough to fit into even the most crowded nursery; a wall mount is included if you prefer that option. While you plug the camera in to power it, you can also detach the camera and move it into any room where an impromptu nap occurs, though we only saw three hours of battery life when we tried this out.

By default, Arlo Baby records in 720p resolution, though you can switch to 1080p if you prefer. You can also adjust the field of view and fine-tune notifications on what triggers an alert. You do have to position the camera manually, however, and the gap between getting a notification on our phone and actually being able to jump to live video was a little laggy for our tastes. Still, the video delivered by the Arlo Baby was crystal clear, even at night.

A whole host of sensors — temperature, humidity and air quality — can alert you to any change in your kid's room. The versatile app can send you notifications however you want, and we were particularly impressed by an Always Listening mode that streamed audio to our smartphone.

The Arlo Baby delivers just about everything a nervous new parent could want in a package that's easy to manage, making it our pick for best baby monitor. Since we reviewed the camera, Arlo added support for Apple's HomeKit home automation platform and lowered the price on the Arlo Baby, which now costs around $200.

Read our full Arlo Baby review.

(Image credit: iBaby)

2. iBaby Monitor M6T

The best baby monitor value

Camera Range: 360-degree pan, 110-degree tilt | Camera Resolution: 720p | Handheld Monitor: No | Monitor Size/Weight: N/A | Mobile App: Android, iOS | Temperature/Humidity Sensors: Yes / Yes | Video Recording: Yes

Full 360-degree camera pan

User-friendly streaming app

MP3-quality music options

Bulbous camera housing a tad large

No browser-based streaming option

Even three years after we first tested it, the iBaby Monitor M6T still offers an impressive array of features at a manageable price. And its price has fallen, making it a great choice if you'd like to spend less than $150 on a video monitor.

iBaby's camera offers the sort of capabilities you'd expect — push-to-talk features to soothe a crying child, motion-triggered photo and video capture, and a 720p HD camera. (A newer version, the M6S, ups the resolution to 1080p.) The M6T also boasts a full-360-degree rotating pan.

The M6T streams to an app on your smartphone, and we found the Wi-Fi-enabled video streaming to be clear, even in low light. The two-way speaker offered above-average audio in all conditions, and we like how we could play lullabies preinstalled on the iBaby mobile app to lull a child to sleep. iBaby Labs tells us it's fixing a flaw found in one of its newer models, the iBaby Monitor M6S, and we assume that firmware fix would also apply the company's other baby monitors as well.

Read our full iBaby Monitor M6T review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Nanit Plus Baby Monitor

The smartest baby monitor

Camera Range: 95-degree field of view | Camera Resolution: 960p | Handheld Monitor: No | Monitor Size/Weight: N/A | Mobile App: Android, iOS | Temperature/Humidity Sensors: Yes/Yes | Video Recording: Yes

High quality camera

Excellent app and features

Sleep tracking insights based on your baby's sleep patterns

Pricey

Must be plugged in to use

Bleary-eyed parents who just want their baby to sleep soundly through the night will appreciate the insights that come from the Nanit Plus Baby Monitor. In addition to letting in you check in on your sleeping child from the comfort of your smartphone, Nanit's camera also monitors activities so that it can provide you with detailed analysis of your child’s sleeping patterns and quality of sleep.

Over time, the Nanit Plus recognizes your baby's sleep habits and uses that information to summon up articles and advice for you on ways to improve your baby's sleep. That's a subscription service and the first year is included with your Nanit Plus purchase; afterward, it's $50 a year. Since our review, Nanit has added compatibility with the Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot to let you see the video stream through an Alexa display.

As for the camera itself, you can expect videos in 960p resolution with an aspect ratio optimized to fit in your baby's crib. We found the images clear and the camera pretty easy to set up. You'll have to pay up for the Nanit Plus and its sleep tracking features, especially compared to other top baby monitors, but for parents who just want a good night's sleep, the extra cost may be worth it.

Read our full Nanit Plus Baby Monitor review.

(Image credit: Safety 1st)

4. Safety 1st HD WiFi Baby Monitor

Best baby monitor with a handheld screen

Camera Range: 130-degree viewing angle | Camera Resolution: 720p | Handheld Monitor: Yes (audio) | Monitor Size/Weight: 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches/2.5 ounces | Mobile App: Android, iOS | Temperature/Humidity Sensors: No/No | Video Recording: Yes

Great video quality

Very little delay for sound to stream to the two-way audio unit

Easy setup

No cloud storage fees

Occasionally lost Wi-Fi connection

Delays in uploading video

No humidity or temperature sensors

You'll get great video quality and an easy-to-setup system with the Safety 1st HD WiFi Baby Monitor. But the real reason to consider this device is a helpful portable audio unit you can carry with you that lets you hear what's going on in the nursery without having to notice and respond to push notifications on your phone.

Another convenient thing about Safety 1st's portable audio unit — you don't have to activate the camera to check in on your child. That makes it even easier to make sure everything's all right in the nursery. There's little delay when you use the two-way audio feature, and the portable unit will even flash when the camera detects motion for a helpful visual cue to launch the companion app.

As for the camera itself, we were impressed with the 720p video, though there was an occasional delay uploading video. Parents who want features like temperature and humidity sensors with their baby monitor should consider other options.

Read our full Safety 1st HD WiFi Baby Monitor review.

(Image credit: CocoonCam)

5. Cocoon Cam Plus

A baby monitor that also checks breathing

Camera Range: Mounted overhead | Camera Resolution: 720p | Handheld Monitor: No | Monitor Size/Weight: N/A | Mobile App: Android, iOS | Temperature/Humidity Sensors: No/No | Video Recording: No

Great night vision

Breathing graph adds a soothing dimension for nervous parents

Affordable

App is a little bare-bones

Setup took a few tries

The Cocoon Cam Plus offers more than just a peak in at your sleeping baby. It can also detect your baby's breathing, alerting you if there's any problems or irregularities. For nervous parents, that feature alone would make the Cocoon Cam Plus worth its rather affordable price.

You'll find better resolution from some of the other best baby monitors, but the Cocoon Cam Plus' 720p video is more than sufficient and its night mode produced clear video in our testing. We also found the breathing monitor to be accurate, making us less inclined to tiptoe into our baby's room to make sure they were OK.

To get the breathing feature working properly, you've got to mount the Cocoon Cam Plus to the wall above the center of the crib and keep the camera plugged in. This complicates setup compared to other baby monitors, and some people will find the app a little bare bones. But the Cocoon Cam Plus delivers what it promises, and it's a good addition to your nursery if checking in on your baby's breathing is every bit as important as live video.

Read our full Cocoon Cam Plus review.

(Image credit: Project Nursery)

6. Project Nursery Smart Speaker with Alexa

Best baby monitor with Alexa

Camera Range: 270-degree pan, 120-degree tilt | Camera Resolution: 720p | Handheld Monitor: No | Monitor Size/Weight: N/A | Mobile App: Android, iOS | Temperature/Humidity Sensors: Yes/No | Video Recording: Yes

Includes an Echo-like smart speaker

Integrated Alexa support

Pan and tilt controls on camera

Some false positives when detecting motion

System requires multiple apps

If you find yourself turning to Amazon's Alexa assistant for other household tasks, you can also put Alexa to work checking in on your baby with the help of Project Nursery's baby monitor. The Project Nursery Smart Speaker with Alexa includes a 5.7 x 3.8 x 3.8-inch HD video camera and an Amazon Echo speaker for monitoring naps and sleeping. (If you've already got a speaker, you can just buy the camera.)

Why use Alexa? Because you can control the camera with voice commands in any room with a speaker. That lets you check images streaming to your smartphone without having to fiddle with the camera's controls yourself. This will require to manage multiple apps — Project Nursery's companion apps along with the regular Alexa app.

Still, Project Nursery's baby monitor is a good one, with clear HD images, good night vision, pan and tilt controls, and decent motion detection. It's a good option if you're comfortable using Alexa in other aspects of managing your smart home.

Read our full Project Nursery Smart Speaker with Alexa review.

(Image credit: Miku)

7. Miku Smart Baby Monitor

A full-featured but pricey baby monitor

Camera Range: 130 degrees | Camera Resolution: 720p | Handheld Monitor: No | Monitor Size/Weight: N/A | Mobile App: Android, iOS | Temperature/Humidity Sensors: Yes/Yes | Video Recording: Yes

Tracks breathing well

Flexibility in placement

No monthly fees for video storage

Must be plugged in to use

No zoom feature on camera

Like the Cocoon Cam Plus, the Miku Smart Baby Monitor can track your child's breathing while also letting you peak in on a sleeping baby via an HD video stream sent to your phone. And while the breathing monitor feature works well, Miku's setup is quite expensive, especially when compared with some of other best baby monitors.

Miku's design is simple and pretty easily to install, thanks to a sleek, compact design that fits just about anywhere. We also like the video quality delivered by the Miku's camera, though we wish the device offered the ability to zoom in on a sleeping baby. Built-in sensors for humidity and temperature are also nice to have, though unless you want the specialized breathing monitoring Miku offers, you'd be well-advised to consider a less expensive option.

Read our full Miku Smart Baby Monitor review.

How to choose the best baby monitor for you

Keep these criteria in mind will help you find the best baby monitor for your needs.

Included Monitor: Find out whether your baby monitor comes with a handheld monitor or if it relies on your phone to give you look-ins on your child. A monitor is another piece of hardware to keep track off, while you're likely to have your phone on you at all times; cameras with handheld monitors also tend to be more expensive.

Find out whether your baby monitor comes with a handheld monitor or if it relies on your phone to give you look-ins on your child. A monitor is another piece of hardware to keep track off, while you're likely to have your phone on you at all times; cameras with handheld monitors also tend to be more expensive. Range: Look up the specs for how far the camera's signal extends, and make sure it can reach every area of your home.

Look up the specs for how far the camera's signal extends, and make sure it can reach every area of your home. Camera: Check on the resolution that the camera records in. Also pay attention to the camera's pan and tilt features and just how wide a view it can offer of your child's room.

Check on the resolution that the camera records in. Also pay attention to the camera's pan and tilt features and just how wide a view it can offer of your child's room. Audio: See if the monitor has push-to-talk features so you can soothe your baby remotely. Other audio features to look for include the ability to play lullabies.

See if the monitor has push-to-talk features so you can soothe your baby remotely. Other audio features to look for include the ability to play lullabies. Battery Life: The cameras we tested come with power adapters and should be plugged in to a wall. But the handheld viewers that come with some monitors run on removable, rechargeable batteries. Get a feeling for how long those batteries can go without a recharge.

The cameras we tested come with power adapters and should be plugged in to a wall. But the handheld viewers that come with some monitors run on removable, rechargeable batteries. Get a feeling for how long those batteries can go without a recharge. Special Features: Some monitors come with humidity and temperature sensors. You'll also want to see if monitors offer night-vision which let you check in on your child in the dark.

Some monitors come with humidity and temperature sensors. You'll also want to see if monitors offer night-vision which let you check in on your child in the dark. Price: The best baby monitors offering video — the ones that come with all the latest bells and whistle — can cost around $200. That price can spike up if the monitor offers more advanced features like tracking your child's breathing, which is appearing on a growing number of baby monitors. However, you can find solid baby monitors between $100 to $150, though you'll sacrifice on video resolution and some features. Cloud storage can add to the cost of a baby monitor in the form of an ongoing subscription, though that feature is usually optional.

When setting up a baby monitor, always change any default password, just like you should for any connected device you buy. (Here's a closer look at good password practices, in the wake of recent reports of hacked cameras, including one that was used as a baby monitor.)

Whatever baby monitor you end up going with, be sure to familiarize yourself with the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendations for infant sleep safety, which include making sure your baby sleeps on his or her back.

We recommend going with a dedicated baby monitor over a repurposed security camera. While the best home security cameras cost about the same as the best baby monitors with video, the latter have features better suited to checking in on your baby. We reached this conclusion after trying out a Nest Indoor Cam as a baby monitor, but we'd feel the same way if we tested other top-rated home security cameras like the Arlo Q or Wyze Cam 1080p.

How we test baby monitors

When we test a baby monitor we situate each monitor at an elevated position in a child's room. Units with dedicated handheld viewers were tested from 12, 20 and 35 feet away. For baby monitors that offered Wi-Fi connectivity, we connect them to a home Wi-Fi network. We test all built-in features such as pan and zoom, motion and sound detection, temperature and humidity sensors, and sleep timers. We also take note of how easy the interfaces were on both handheld viewers and streaming apps.

Ease of setup and installation factors heavily into our ratings, including whether an account needs to be created and if there were any extra subscription fees necessary. Each unit we've reviewed has cords protruding out of its back, so design wasn't much of a factor in my choice, though parents should take care to keep dangling cords and wires away from their children's reach when setting up a monitor.

When assigning ratings, we consider special features that a baby monitor might offer and also take its price into account.