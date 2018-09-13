Fix Your iPhone Battery Soon — Or Else

Apple has been offering a $29 battery replacement for quite some time. But soon enough, that deal is coming to an end.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



After the company announced the new iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR on Wednesday (Sept. 12), it updated its battery replacement page with new pricing information. The tech giant revealed plans to charge you $69 when you try to replace an iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, or iPhone XR battery when you're out of warranty and don't have AppleCare+. It also revealed that within the next few months, that $29 charge is going up.

"Through December 31, 2018, the out-of-warranty battery service fee is $29 for all eligible iPhone 6 or later models," Apple wrote on the page. "Battery service at $29 may be limited to one repair per iPhone. After December 31, 2018, the fee will change to $49 for all these products except iPhone X, which will change to $69."

So, while the company has been offering a $29 deal on everything from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone X for months, it's now moving those to $49. And if you have an iPhone X that needs a new battery, you'll be expected to drop $20 more than that.

Of course, Apple's move is two-fold. For one, it's trying to adjust pricing on battery replacements that it had pushed down in the wake of widespread outcry over poor battery performance in some of its older handsets, including the iPhone 6. There was such widespread demand for the $29 battery replacement that Apple initially had trouble keeping pace.

But perhaps more importantly to Apple, the move pushes the company's customers to think seriously about AppleCare+, its warranty service. Regardless of which iPhone you have, if your handset is covered by AppleCare+, you'll be able to get a battery replacement for free.

Still, AppleCare+ can get pricey. On the new Apple handsets, for instance, Apple is charging $199 or $9.99 per month for 24 months for AppleCare+. And if you want to get AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss coverage, it'll cost you $299 or $14.99 per month for 24 months.

Ultimately, all of this leads to one, very important conclusion: fixing an iPhone is really expensive.