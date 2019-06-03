Apple CarPlay Just Got a Big Tune-Up

Apple announced today at WWDC 2019 new features and a revamped interface for CarPlay, a software interface that gives drivers easy access to useful information on their car's infotainment screen.



Apple claims the update is the biggest since CarPlay was first announced in 2014. The new dashboard allows you to see HomeKit devices alongside your music player and notifications, all on one page. The fresh dashboard interface looks like a big improvement over the aging circular icons adopted from iOS.



Other additions coming to CarPlay include location-based services that enable new features like the ability to open your garage door as you near your home. And a new calendar app will let you view your upcoming appointments and events without unlocking your iPhone.

CarPlay will also have redesigned album art that puts Siri in the background so you can see your music front and center. Finally, Siri for CarPlay will work with 3rd-party apps, like Pandora and Google's Waze navigation app.



Despite receiving few major updates over the past few years, CarPlay has seen fast adoption from major car manufacturers. According to Apple, 90% of cars sold in the U.S. and 75 percent globally support the software.