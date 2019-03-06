Killer Audio Deal: Anker SoundCore $25 Off

Finding the right pair of budget headphones just got easier. For a limited time, Anker via Amazon is slashing the price of its headphones with prices starting as low as $35.99.

The secret sale includes Anker's over-the-ear headphones as well as the company's earbuds.

On the high-end of the price spectrum, Amazon has the Anker Zolo Libery+ Wireless Earbuds for $78.95 via an on-page clickable coupon. Normally priced at $98, they're $20 off and just $9 shy of their all-time price low. These IPX5-certified (sweat and water resistant) buds provide 3.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. The included charging case bumps their total playtime to 24 hours.

In our Zolo Liberty+ review, we were impressed by their affordable price, strong connection, and better-than average sound quality. Although their aesthetics and controls could be better, their well-balanced performance make them a solid choice.

If over-the-ear headphones are more your style, you can get the SoundCore Life 2 Wireless Headphones for $54.99. That's $25 off their $80 list price. These Bluetooth headphones feature active noise cancelling to block out surrounding noise. They also have a 30-hour battery and a special BassUp mode that gives you an extra thump of bass.

Finally, budget shoppers can get the Anker Spirit X Wireless Headphones for $35.99. While they're only $4 off, these wrap-around style headphones are IPX7 certified, which means they can withstand a dunk in water (up to 3 feet). They're ideal headphones to take on a run or to the gym.

As history tells us, headphone deals don't last long, so make sure to get these wireless headphones while they're still on sale.