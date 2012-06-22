Trending

Walmart, TruConnect Launching Non-Expiring Data Plans

By

Here's a way to get a mobile Internet connection without a contract or expiring data.

On Wednesday TruConnect announced a partnership with Walmart to deliver a pre-paid mobile broadband service to the latter company's retail outlets nationwide. Called Internet on the Go, the service will be sold exclusively at Walmart and powered by Novatel's MiFi 2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot. Best of all, unused data will never expire unlike similar services offered by contract-loving wireless carriers.

"In today’s world of high connectivity, we want to make connecting to the Internet more accessible and affordable for our customers," said Seong Ohm, senior vice president and general merchandise manager for entertainment, Walmart U.S. "By providing an assortment of mobile broadband products at a low price our customers can now choose to connect to the Internet when they want, where they want."

To get Internet on the Go, customers purchase a MiFi 2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot by Novatel Wireless, Inc., purchase the Internet on the Go service, register online and turn on the device. Customers can buy Internet on the Go service with refill, credit or debit cards in increments of $10 for 100 MB, $25 for 500 MB or $45 for 1 GB. Online automatic refills are also available for $20 for 450 MB.

Because it's pre-paid, the data will not expire. There's also no contract to sign, no activation fees, no monthly bills, no bundled data plans and no overage charges. User can connect up to five Wi-Fi capable devices using Windows, Mac OSX, Apple iOS and Google Android operating systems.

Worried about TruConnect's coverage? Internet on the Go services are provided on the nationwide Sprint Network, which covers 97-percent of the U.S. The MiFi 2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot by Novatel Wireless generally costs $99 USD, so expect to shell out around $144 USD for a 1 GB hotspot connection at the start.

TruConnect and Walmart did not provide an actual launch date or the MiFi 2200's actual price, so stay tuned.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dyseman 22 June 2012 07:35
    I'll stick with my WiMax 4G Clear Stick. $42 unlimited Data that I can get from 6mbs to sometimes 10mbs monthly no contract. (Though it's now $50+ per month now. I got mine back when Clear launched, so I'm grandfathered in on lower price)
    Reply
  • tanjo 22 June 2012 07:46
    $45 for 1GB? What a ripoff! Non-expiring or whatnot, it's still too much.
    Reply
  • LordConrad 22 June 2012 08:16
    It's cheaper to get a MiFi unit from one of the big four, even if you pay full price and only activate it when you need it.
    Reply
  • TheKurrgan 22 June 2012 09:20
    Quality... Sprint.... The slowest network.. just quality
    Reply
  • TheKurrgan 22 June 2012 09:22
    I forgot to mention, its ONLY on their 3G network, which every where I have ever tried it is slower than Verizons 1X and AT&T's EDGE..(LA, San Francisco, Central Valley, Sacramento, San Diego, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas just to name a few)

    Reply
  • livebriand 22 June 2012 10:55
    That's still not a good deal. Next...
    Reply
  • buddyweiser2000 22 June 2012 12:23
    Don't worry soon it wi will 20 or 30 for super fast wifi may be less
    Reply
  • buddyweiser2000 22 June 2012 12:24
    Dollars that is
    Reply
  • freggo 22 June 2012 13:30
    $45 for 1 GB...

    Hey Mr.Management... check your wiring; while you where asleep in your cushy chair someone unplugged your connection to the real world !

    Reply
  • u_hsen 25 June 2012 10:00
    they can call it "internet on the go" or "tru connect" or "novatel" or "bob's wifi"

    it's still sprint.
    Reply