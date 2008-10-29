Psystar Mac Clones Coming With Blu-ray Bags of Hurt

The addition of Blu-ray to the OpenPC will more than likely mean nothing for Psystar’s lawsuit with Cupertino-based Apple. Steve Jobs said at Apple’s most recent launch that the company was not considering Blu-ray and branded the format, “just a bag of hurt.”
“Blu-ray is a bag of hurt. I don’t mean from the consumer point of view. It’s great to watch movies, but the licensing is so complex. We’re waiting until things settle down, and waiting until Blu-ray takes off before we burden our customers with the cost of licensing.”
However, while Apple may not have a new bone to pick in the OpenPC’s latest feature, Steve’s comment surprised a lot of people who hoped the new MacBooks would come with a BD drive. Psystar thinks it’ll garner more customers offering something Mac fans want but can’t get from an Apple-branded machine.
According to Ars Technica, Psystar bigwig Rudy Pedraz said in a statement that while Apple had chosen to delay Blu-ray, customers could get their OSX and their Blu-ray with an OpenPC, but we doubt it’ll be enough to lure true Apple folk away from their MacBooks.
"Blu-ray has already won the format war. Not only is there fully functional and mature support for Blu-ray in other operating systems but you can now rent Blu-ray discs from almost any rental chain," Pedraza said. "Blu-ray has become pervasive technology that is being widely adopted by consumers everywhere," he added.
It recently emerged that Psystar and Apple would settle their differences outside of the courtroom in a process known as an Alternative Dispute Resolution. An ADR is a private process whereby both parties can meet and work out a resolution in lieu of going to trial. It will, however, be several weeks before an agreement is reached.
They don't want to pay SONY for blu-ray license, and don't want to purchase after market blu-ray device to taint their Apple Inc. logo. Therefore, Apple Inc.'s customers get shafted.
As far a Psystar: Give me a homebuilt computer with Efix attached to it over a cheap computer from a company who's tech support, location, and legal chances are non-existant. What they should be doing is contracting with Efix to sell their devices with their computers. Psystar's solution is a hack job OSX that will require continuous updates from a company with very little future.
High def dvd's have been frozen for almost 6 months now. They aren't being made anymore.
So have fun with the HD player of yours.
to simplify and undercut you starting 1Q 2009, and they are just one
competing technology. Blue-ray is too complicated and expensive;
concerning that Jobs was right. Once HD players start coming out at
sub $100 price point, comsumers will forget Blue-ray and Sony will
suffer the same demise as 8 tracks.
Ok dude, I don't know where you have been living for the past year
or so... but I haven't seen any new titles coming out for HD-DVD
for the last year or so.
Sony won the war, as Toshiba dropped the HD-DVD format.
I think it's a good idea Apple starts selling their OS X to 3rd
party companies (Not just any company but companies with good
reputation, very good costumer relationship and sales.) That
might actually help apple to be more "famous" around the globe
and help it look as a non monopolistic company.
Like what? Windows requires a third-party application to play them (Vista SP2 adds native Blu-ray writing, but honestly, who cares?), and it will NEVER be legally implemented in Linux/BSD due to their open sources not complying with Blu-Ray's anal DRM.