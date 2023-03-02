EU 8K TV ban goes into effect — here’s how Samsung got around it

The best 8K TVs are in a class of their own. They are the cream of the crop, providing truly absurd resolution. However, they also require more power than their 4K TV counterparts — and that could be a problem.

As of March 1, a European Union regulation has gone into effect that effectively bans 8K TVs, in theory. This is because of the Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) that the E.U. uses to set power consumption limits on technology — like televisions.

Announced back in October 2022, as reported on by our friends at TechRadar (opens in new tab), the E.U. announced that the 2023 EEI would have a new lower limit that set the maximum power consumption level for all TVs at 90W per hour, which is significantly lower than the 190W per hour that new 8K TVs can consume.

TV manufacturers have been left scrambling to comply with this new regulation and have been lobbying the E.U. to revise the 2023 EEI but to no avail. So does this mean that European consumers can no longer buy — or even use — 8K TVs?

Well, not exactly. Let’s explain why you can still get an 8K TV in the E.U.

E.U. 8K TV ban: Samsung’s solution

(Image credit: LG)

There are several 8K TV manufacturers, but it's Samsung that seems to have already developed a workaround for this 8K TV ban. The ban is specifically based on the EEI power consumption numbers, so if you can manufacture an 8K TV that consumes less than 90W per hour then you are in the clear.

Because of this loophole, Samsung has decided to ship its 8K TVs with low-powered default settings. According to AV Magazine (opens in new tab), the new Samsung 8K TVs will come out of the box with a “brightness-limiting eco mode” as the default brightness setting. This will allow the TVs to still meet the EEI limit while maintaining their 8K resolution.

But does this mean that Europeans will be limited to low brightness settings if they want 8K resolution? Turns out, the answer to that is, no. The E.U. regulation requires that the TVs be energy efficient out of the box, but once users have them set up, they can change to a higher brightness setting and watch to their heart's content, even though their 8K TV will now consume more power than the 90W per hour limit set by the EEI.