Pre 3 Slashed to $75 Overseas; USA Plans Nuked

HP has canceled plans to sell its webOS-based Pre 3 in North America. Meanwhile, the phone is now selling in the UK and France for a meager $75.

Earlier today, webOS chief Stephen DeWitt said that the unlocked Pre 3 smartphone is being launched in very select areas, and he wasn't exaggerating. The phone already landed on European store shelves just one day prior to HP shutting down its webOS-based smartphone and tablet plans. But now there's confirmation that HP has no plans to bring the third Pre device to the United States whatsoever.

Still, there's a glimmer of hope for North American Pre owners wanting to upgrade: the device will work to some extent on AT&T's and T-Mobile's network. According to PC Magazine, it can access both carriers' 2.5G EDGE networks, but for the 3G bands, the hardware only supports 900, 1900 and 2100 MHz. AT&T users will need both the 850 and 1900 MHz bands for full coverage, so 3G will be limited. Unfortunately, T-mobile users will simply be stuck with EDGE.

Like the TouchPad, HP has decided to drastically reduce the price of its Pre 3 smartphone: down to a mere $75. The phone already sold out in Germany, but consumers in the UK and France will be able to snag the device for the "fire sale" cost now until supplies last. That said, determined AT&T and T-Mobile customers here in the States may be able to order the $75 gadget overseas and have it shipped straight to their doorstep.

Originally launched alongside the TouchPad, HP's Pre 3 smartphone features a 3.6-inch, 480 x 800 display, a 5MP camera with image stabilization, autofocus and an LED flash, 720p HD video capture, a 0.3MP front-facing camera, a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, 512 MB of RAM and a single-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm processor.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 23 August 2011 10:48
    As an owner of the original Palm Pre about 3 years ago, I don't feel sorry for either company anymore. Both made their mistakes in selling it and never learned. Too little, too late.
  • captaincharisma 23 August 2011 11:42
    so does anyone else want to go spend billions of dollars on a company then bail on it after a few weeks? HP does it all the time just want to see if its any fun :)
  • eddieroolz 23 August 2011 12:33
    The Pre 3 looks the same as Pre. Looking the same won't win votes with the general consumer who expect changing looks.
  • DjEaZy 23 August 2011 13:59
    ... let apple buy WebOS... i think, they are the only ones to implement it right...
  • jpoos 23 August 2011 14:30
    so where do i order one for this magical low price? hp website has it listed as £299 & most other places are £300+
  • 23 August 2011 23:06
    No search in UK, France or Germany mange to find such a low price... vapor_news_ware?
  • vrils 26 August 2011 16:35
    HP said they will sell it for 80 euro but they didn`t had it in stock in the last 5 days
    on 24 august they said wait untill 26 august and now they delay once again to 31 august

    so the news: "Pre 3 Slashed to $75 Overseas" is a LIE, there is no phone at that price in Europe
