21 Malware Apps Google Removed From Android

Android Central reports that Google has used its kill-switch to pull 21 one applications found to contain a malicious exploit called rageagainstthecage. The exploit roots your phone (or tablet), which in turn allows the app to do all kinds of nasty things with your data.
Here’s a list of the apps that have been pulled:
- Falling Down
- Super Guitar Solo
- Super History Eraser
- Photo Editor
- Super Ringtone Maker
- Super Sex Positions
- Hot Sexy Videos
- Chess
- 下坠滚球_Falldown
- Hilton Sex Sound
- Screaming Sexy Japanese Girls
- Falling Ball Dodge
- Scientific Calculator
- Dice Roller
- 躲避弹球
- Advanced Currency Converter
- App Uninstaller
- 几何战机_PewPew
- Funny Paint
- Spider Man
- 蜘蛛侠
The infected apps, all published by a developer called Myournet, were discovered by a Reddit user earlier this week. At least 50,000 people are said to have downloaded the apps. Google’s kill switch will have wiped the bad apples from users’ devices but Android Central reports that Google actually patched its source code to prevent this type of exploit, so users running Android 2.2.2 and up will not have been affected at all.
Haha that must mean users of "Super Sex Positions" actually got what they we're looking for?
And their phone got a root without them knowing, I wonder if they can run apps that need root support now
Like 21 crappy apps filled with malware that were present in a sanctioned app store after making it through a less than adequate QA? ;P
That's a Windows only problem.
hmm... guess that one's out the window now...