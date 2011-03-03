21 Malware Apps Google Removed From Android

Android Central reports that Google has used its kill-switch to pull 21 one applications found to contain a malicious exploit called rageagainstthecage. The exploit roots your phone (or tablet), which in turn allows the app to do all kinds of nasty things with your data.



Here’s a list of the apps that have been pulled:

Falling Down

Super Guitar Solo

Super History Eraser

Photo Editor

Super Ringtone Maker

Super Sex Positions

Hot Sexy Videos

Chess

下坠滚球_Falldown

Hilton Sex Sound

Screaming Sexy Japanese Girls

Falling Ball Dodge

Scientific Calculator

Dice Roller

躲避弹球

Advanced Currency Converter

App Uninstaller

几何战机_PewPew

Funny Paint

Spider Man

蜘蛛侠



The infected apps, all published by a developer called Myournet, were discovered by a Reddit user earlier this week. At least 50,000 people are said to have downloaded the apps. Google’s kill switch will have wiped the bad apples from users’ devices but Android Central reports that Google actually patched its source code to prevent this type of exploit, so users running Android 2.2.2 and up will not have been affected at all.



Further Reading:

CNet

Android Central