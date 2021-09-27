YOSH Magnetic Car Phone Mount review

Anyone looking for a simple holder that does one thing and does it well, the YOSH magnetic car phone mount might be the one to buy. It’s magnetic and disappears when you aren’t using it, too.

YOSH magnetic car phone mount specs Price: $11

Wireless Charging: No

Color: Black

Orientation: Whatever direction your phone will fit

Design: Vent

There are a few different kinds of phone mounts for cars on the market, ranging from the simplest and most minimalist holders all the way up to large MagSafe monsters. This mount is very much at the former end of that spectrum – it’s small, it’s inexpensive, and it does one thing — houses magnets.

YOSH Magnetic Car Phone Mount: Price and availability

This mount can be ordered directly from YOSH right now for $11, as well as other big retailers like Amazon.

YOSH Magnetic Car Phone Mount: Design and features

There really isn’t an awful lot to look at when you unbox the YOSH mount because all it needs to do is slide into your car’s air vent, and house the magnets needed to hold your phone in place. The whole thing is black and soft to the touch yet firm enough to hold firm.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In terms of features, there really aren’t any beyond those magnets. Really, what more do you need?

YOSH Magnetic Car Phone Mount: Setup

In terms of the mount itself, it’s a case of sliding it onto your mount and you’re good to go. There’s a little more configuration needed on the side of the phone, though.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

YOSH includes magnetic discs in the box that can be stuck to the back of your phone using the included protective plastic film. Those discs are how the mount holds onto your phone and are obviously vital to how this whole thing functions.

YOSH Magnetic Car Phone Mount: Performance

In another example of this mount’s no-fuss strategy, it does the job it’s supposed to. It does it with little flair, but that’s fine. The magnets are strong and my iPhone 12 Pro didn’t move unless I wanted it to.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The only negative is the lack of any movement. The mount can only move where your air vent does which could mean you struggle to point your phone in the right direction. But at $11, I didn’t mind my iPhone being a little off-axis and I don’t think you will, either.

YOSH Magnetic Car Phone Mount: Verdict

All things considered, I think this is a pretty solid phone holder if you don’t mind losing an air vent. Having to stick a magnet to the back of your phone is something I’d rather do without, but that’s something you have to contend with at this price point. Cheap and cheerful definitely describes this mount — and that’s just fine.