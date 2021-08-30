The Peloton shoes are a superb quality pair of indoor cycling shoes, but we wish they were wider and less stiff.

Peloton’s cycling shoes are a very good option for your indoor exercise bike, especially for those investing in a Peloton bike since you can purchase them at the same time as your bike. However, there are a few things that keep it from ranking higher on our list of the best indoor cycling shoes. Read the rest of our Peloton cycling shoe review for more about what we liked and didn’t like about these kicks.

Peloton shoes review: Price and availability

The Peloton shoes cost $125.00 and come in one unisex model and color: black with red interior lining. These shoes are only compatible with Delta cleats and come with them at the time of purchase but do not come attached to the shoes.

Peloton shoes review: What’s included

Instead of the cleats coming already attached to the shoes upon opening the box, the Delta cleats came in a little plastic pouch along with the parts and an Allen key to put onto the shoes yourself.

I liked that Peloton gave a little pamphlet to guide you through attaching the cleats to your shoes as well as how to clip in and out of the bike.

Peloton cycling shoes review: Comfort

I tested the Peloton cycling shoes with Delta cleats for more than a month and found them to be made to last. Usually after a few times of wearing cycling shoes, you can see the shoes forming some lines as a sign of wear but not these; they still look brand new.

While I typically wear a size 9 for my running shoes, I opted for a size 39. The shoes felt a little small on me (my toe is right at the edge), but I have wide feet.

These shoes come with two velcro straps and a ratchet clip so you are able to adjust the tightness to how you like it. It took me a few times to get used to the ratchet clip but once my feet were clicked in, I knew my feet were secured. I found Peloton’s shoes to be stiff while riding.

The shoes have a breathable upper and a mesh vent on the base, but I didn’t notice that they felt any airier than other cycling shoes. I felt like my sweat was still trapped within the shoes.

One thing that I liked about these cycling shoes is that the tongue (which is attached to one of the straps at the top) stays in place while riding; This is huge as the tongue on the Tommaso Pista kept slipping into the shoe as I was riding.

I also found that the soles of the shoes were harder than expected, which didn’t bother me when I was riding in the saddle, but was noticeable when pedaling out of the saddle as well as when walking to and from the bike - just like the Tommaso Pista shoes.

Peloton shoes review: Verdict

Since the Peloton indoor cycling shoes were one of the priciest shoes out of all the models we tested, I do not recommend buying these without trying them on, if you can. Among the best indoor cycling shoes I’ve tested, the pair I found to be the most comfortable is the Shimano RC1, which retail for $90. What I liked most about these shoes is that I felt like my foot was molded into the shoe and it fit me like a glove. They were lightweight, very breathable when I did long classes, and had easy wear and removal thanks to the three velcro straps.