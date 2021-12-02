You should really buy a Razer gaming laptop today — here’s why

If you’ve been holding off on buing a gaming laptop from Razer, now could be a good time to act. According to Razer CEO Min-Lian Tan, next-gen gaming laptops from the likes of the Razer Blade series will see an increase in price starting next year. Tan added that the inflated costs are tied with the “significant increases in component costs.”

The chip shortage has left a massive mark in the industry, particularly when it comes to gaming components. Even two years in, people are still finding it incredibly hard to find stock of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards and next-gen consoles such as the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Not so long ago, we also reported that Apple devices could get a price hike too. So it’s no wonder why Razer has been affected too.

Just had a long meeting to review our gaming laptops line for next year - looks like there are significant increases in component costs etc and we'll be seeing price increases for next gen gaming laptops across the board (including the @Razer Blade) next year.November 30, 2021 See more

At this stage, the severity of the price hikes is unknown and Tan didn't specify whether they will apply to all models. It could be the case that the non-gaming range could be unaffected.

Regardless, one thing we know for sure is that now is a great time to get a Razer gaming laptop. Sure, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals may have come to an end, but there's still plenty of discounts floating around. And although the more recent releases such as the AMD-powered Razer Blade 14 didn't get a price cut during the big sales events, if you buy it now, it'll still be less expensive than next year.

For example, you can now get the Razer Blade Stealth 13 OLED gaming laptop for $500 off at Amazon. This deal takes 25% off the original price, bringing this machine down to the lowest price ever. With this laptop deal, you'd be getting an OLED gaming laptop powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. Make sure to act fast though, as last time we checked, there were only a few units left in stock.

Get Razer's killer 13-inch gaming laptop for $500 off the regular price. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU and a 13.3-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

This deal saves you $401 in total, making it one of the best offers we've seen during Cyber Week. This gaming laptops packs a punch with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q GPU, 15-inch 4K OLED Touch display, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage.

Save big on one of Razer's latest and most powerful machines. The Razer Blade 14 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, a 14-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Razer is known for producing some of the best gaming laptops in the industry. I've put one to the test, having used the Razer Blade 15 (2019) Quartz Edition for almost two years now. And if you ever wanted an OLED gaming laptop from Razer, then the Blade Stealth 13 is the one for you.

This particular configuration packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card. It also features a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen display with an OLED panel, 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM. And while its GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU probably won't handle graphically intensive games on "Ultra" settings — and ray tracing is off the table — this laptop will still breeze through most of your gaming library.

But if you're on the market for more power, we recommend taking a look at the Razer Blade 15 (2020) Advanced, which is currently $401 off at Amazon. It sports the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. Other specs include the 15-inch 4K OLED Touch display, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage.

And let's not leave out the UK folks. You can now buy the latest Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop with RTX 3080 power for £222 off, courtesy of Amazon UK. This gaming beast is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and boasts the mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card as well as the 14-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The above deals are the best Razer deals we've seen during Cyber Week, but if you wanted to browse through more savings, have a look at our Cyber Monday live blog, which is updated regularly with all the latest and biggest deals.