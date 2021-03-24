You can't find PS5 restock — but you can be ready with this amazing 4K projector

Optoma has just announced its 2021 range of projectors, and both look perfect for pairing with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Two new projectors have been announced. The Optoma UHD35 and Optoma UHD38, both are successors to the very well received Optoma UHD30, which launched last year.

These projectors specifically look excellent for next-gen gaming thanks to an “Enhanced Gaming Mode” which allows either to offer an 8.9ms response time when playing in 1080p at 120HZ, or a very decent 16.7ms response time when bumping up the resolution to 4K.

Plus, these projectors can reach a maximum screen size of around 300 inches. So if you’ve always wanted to game on a screen the size of your living room wall, then these projectors can make that dream a reality.

Neither projector is a slouch when it comes to bulb brightness either. The UHD38 can hit up to 4,000 ANSI lumens, whereas the UHD35 is slightly lower at 3,600. Plus both also offer HDR10 compatibility as well as 3D Blu-ray support for the few people who still own 3D Blu-rays.

Of course, as you might expect, both come with a pretty steep price tag. The Optoma UHD35 costs $1,299, and the Optoma UHD38 costs a little more at $1,399 — for only a $100 difference we’d definitely recommend going with the UHD38.

That does make these projectors a more substantial investment than a 4K display, which can be purchased these days for as little as $250 dollars. However, projectors are typically more expensive than televisions, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the market for one.

The other bad news is that both models only use HDMI 2.0 rather than HDMI 2.1, so neither will support 4K/120fps. This makes Optoma's line not the most futureproof machines, and the supplied bulbs are only rated for roughly 15,000 hours of use before requiring replacing.

Nevertheless, these projectors offer a premium way to play games on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.