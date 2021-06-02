Walmart Deals for Days will take on Prime Day with four days of sales

Walmart is taking on Amazon with some Prime Day deals of its own. The mega retailer just announced its Walmart Deals for Days event. Unlike Prime Day, which will begin on June 21 and last for 48 hours, Walmart Deals for Days will begin on June 20 and last through June 23. It's the most aggressive rival Prime Day sale we've seen so far.

This isn't the first time Walmart has taken on Amazon. Last year, Walmart offered five days of Walmart deals with a similar anti-Prime Day sale. So what kind of deals can we expect from Walmart? Here's a look at five sales confirmed by Walmart.

Walmart Deals for Days — confirmed deals

What about Walmart Plus members?

Unlike Prime Day, Walmart's Deals for Days event is open to everyone. (By comparison you must be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day sales). That said, Walmart does offer its own membership service. Walmart Plus is a $98/year subscription designed to compete with Amazon Prime. Unfortunately, there are no current deal exclusives for Walmart Plus members. However, future sales might offer exclusive savings.