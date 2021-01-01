AirPods Max owners are reporting a major flaw — what you need to know

It seems that Apple failed to do some last-minute quality assurance testing before shipping its latest pricey headphones. Users on Twitter are reporting condensation buildup inside the ear cups of the Apple AirPods Max, which might be problematic as the headphones are not water resistant.

Condensation is when water droplets collect on cold surfaces due to humidity in the air. Most headphones are made of plastic, a lighter material less prone to temperature fluctuation. But for the $550 AirPods Max, Apple opted to go with aluminum, a heavier material that, like most metals, is thermally conductive.

So, uhh... my AirPods Max form condensation after extended use. They’ve never been used in any humid environment. The water gets inside the drivers and has caused ear detection problems. I’ve been wearing them inside sitting at a desk mainly, nothing crazy. Super concerning issue pic.twitter.com/0pWicvxLv9December 27, 2020

Because of the thermally conductive nature of metal, it can absorb heat extremely well. That's why touching a pole on a snowy day feels especially cold. Or why a hot pan can burn so easily.

Because the AirPods Max sit close to the ear, separated only by $69 air cushions, walking around the neighborhood on a cold day can easily build up condensation.

In most cases, some added airflow could remedy this. But in the case of headphones, especially noise cancelling ones, a tight seal needs to be made around the ear. The combination of cold aluminum, body heat, and an enclosed space is the perfect environment for moisture buildup.

Users on Twitter are even going out of their way to prove that they're in relatively cold environments and not in the middle of the Amazon Rainforest.

After @donaldfilimon twitted about condensation in his AirPods Max after long use, I checked mine. This pics are taken in Barcelona, Spain, after an hour of use at 20 degrees Celsius room, just sitting and listening to music. My ears are totally dry ;) pic.twitter.com/SI3xtuyFAyJanuary 1, 2021

Apple began selling the AirPods Max on December 15th of last year. YouTuber Techkhamun posted on Twitter six hours after getting his pair of condensation buildup.

As of now, Apple has yet to respond publicly about this condensation issue. Tom's Guide has reached out to Apple and will update this article accordingly.