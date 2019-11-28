This Apple Watch 3 deal is a steal for Black Friday at $189

The Apple Watch Black Friday deals are flying fast and furious this season, so it's hard to keep track of what sales are still in stock. If you hurry, you can get the 38mm Apple Watch 3 from Best Buy for just $189, which is $10 off the usual price.

If you want to be able to make calls on the go without your phone and not rely on Wi-Fi, the Apple Watch 3 with GPS + Cellular is $229 on Walmart, which is $70 off.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch in one device. You get heart rate notifications, workout detection, phone calls, Apple Music and Siri support and a lot more for a low price.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $229 @ Walmart

If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch Series 3 is hard to beat. Walmart currently has the S3 with GPS/LTE on sale for $229. (The LTE model normally costs $299). View Deal

The Apple Watch 3 is so popular because it's one of the best smartwatches around at an affordable price. You get a water-resistant design that's swim-proof, and the built-in GPS keeps track of your pace and distance when you run.

You also get a speedy dual-core processor for swift performance. You can even stream music to your AirPods when you're on the run if you spring for the cellular model of the Apple Watch 3.

Take a call when you’re out on the water. Ask Siri to send a message. Stream your favorite songs on your run (1). And do it all while leaving your phone behind. Now you have the freedom to go with just your watch.

In our Apple Watch 3 review, we really liked the fitness tracking features, design and the ability to get texts without your phone (on the cellular version). Whichever model you choose, you should like this smartwatch.

Check our all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals on sale now, as well as our best Black Friday deals overall and Cyber Monday deals hub.