This 58-inch 4K TV is a ridiculous $299 right now for Best Buy's Memorial Day sale

While you're hunting for cheap Memorial Day deals, Best Buy is an excellent place to look. The retailer just slashed the price of a solid 58-inch Westinghouse 4K Roku TV down to $299.

High-end 58-inch TVs can cost more than $1,000, so the fact that Best Buy has one for $299 is pretty impressive. This 58-inch Westinghouse 4K Roku TV is on sale for $299.99. It usually costs $350, so you'll save $50 if you snag one of the best Memorial Day TV sales.

Westinghouse 58" 4K Roku TV: was $350 now $299 @ Best Buy

This 58-inch Westinghouse 4K set runs on Roku TV and is compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant Accessing entertainment from an immersive screen doesn't get much cheaper.View Deal

This TV runs on the Roku TV platform, which is considered one of the smartest smart TV platforms for midrange sets. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can control the TV with one of our best smart speakers. With your voice you can search for movies, change your TV volume and more.

There are a number of TV deals for Memorial Day, but very few are as cheap as this one. While you may ultimately save more on TV sales from the likes of Sony and Samsung, none have a 58-inch smart TV for under $300 from what we've seen.

We'll be watching TV deals throughout the weekend and through Memorial Day, so be sure to check out our main Memorial Day deals hub as you're shopping for discounts.