Super Bowl on Peacock: Everything you need to watch Rams vs Bengals

The decision to watch Super Bowl live streams on Peacock is an interesting one, as the streaming service will host the big game for the first time — something you can bet that NBC and Comcast will heavily promote. And while Super Bowl 2022 won't be on Peacock's free tier, it will be on the $4.99 per month option, Peacock Premium.

Still, though, that's cheaper than the $35 per month Sling TV, which is the best cable TV alternative that has NBC. Also, while trying to pick a way to watch the Super Bowl, you may hear people rave about YouTube TV, which is very good, we'll admit.

But don't let anyone hype you up about YouTube TV's 4K streams, as Super Bowl 2022 won't be in 4K. And since the YouTube streaming service costs $65 per month, it's 13 times as expensive as Peacock (though it does offer many more channels).

Those who pick Peacock will likely want that service because there is no local NBC affiliate near them that's available through Sling or that could be picked up with one of the best TV antennas.

There's just one reason to not watch the Super Bowl with Peacock. Ask anyone who's watched live events on Peacock and they'll tell you the same thing: Peacock's lack of a rewind button for live content is annoying as heck.

If you're OK with relying on NBC's broadcasts for any instant replays, you'll want to watch the Super Bowl on Peacock. And to help you out, we've got all the information you'll need.

Super Bowl on Peacock: Which plan is right for you?

Make sure to sign up for Peacock well before the Super Bowl start time of 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 13.

And while you're signing up, don't select the "ad-free" Peacock Premium Plus expecting it to cut out all the Super Bowl commercials. It only removes ads from movies and TV shows, not live events.

For the Super Bowl on Peacock, you want the $4.99 Peacock Premium. You can also check out our Peacock review for more details. Need a new TV for the game? Be sure to check out Super Bowl TV deals.

In addition to the Super Bowl, Peacock also has WWE live streams, huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Peacock: all of the apps and more

Peacock used to have a platforms problem, as it took forever to appear on Roku and Fire TV. But those issues ended months ago.

If we don't have a link below, just search "Peacock" in the app store section of your device.

