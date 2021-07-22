Star Wars: Andor — everything we know so far

Rogue One's rebel spy is back for Star Wars: Andor, an upcoming series coming to Disney Plus. Diego Luna is reprising his role as Cassian Andor in the show, which will be set as a prequel to 2016's Rogue One. And while show details are tightly kept, a drone has captured images from a set.

Disney revealed that filming for Andor was underway at its December 2020 Investors Day event where it also revealed the Star Wars: Ahsoka series, the Star Wars: Lando series and the upcoming film Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Plus, fans got a first look at early production footage of the spy thriller.

Star Wars: Andor is set before the events of Rogue One. The story follows the adventures of Cassian Andor, a rebel spy whose intelligence gathering activities earn him a key role in the growing Rebel Alliance.

Luna isn't the only cast member returning from Rogue One; Alan Tudyk is back to voice Cassian's droid sidekick K-2SO. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, will write, direct and serve as showrunner

Here's everything we know so far about Star Wars: Andor.

Rumors of positive Covid-19 tests on set suggest Andor could see delays (though we don't have a firm release date).

Diego Luna's former co-star Gael Garcia Bernal has publicly noted that he'd love to appear in Andor, which we'd like to see.

Star Wars: Andor will be released in 2022, according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy's announcement at Disney Investor Day. Yes, we'd like a more specific date, and we'll update this once we get one.

That said, The Sun's reports of a Covid-19 outbreak on set suggest the series will see delays (we should note, though, The Sun isn't exactly the most reputable publication).

The project was first unveiled at the D23 Expo in 2019, when Kennedy first confirmed it was in pre-production with Luna attached.

Filming might've been scheduled to begin this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put many productions on hold. The investor announcement revealed that filming began in late November.

If the Cassian Andor series follows a similar production timeline to its streaming sibling The Mandalorian, then filming and post-production (including visual effects) will likely require a little over a year. So, it's possible that Star Wars: Andor premieres in January or February 2022.

Star Wars: Andor trailer speculation and sizzle reel

It's a bit too early for an Andor trailer, as production is apparently still under way. We'd bet one arrives in late 2021, possibly tied to the release of The Book of Boba Fett In lieu of a trailer, Disney provided a sizzle reel for Star Wars: Andor on investor day.

The video combines scenes from Rogue One along with early footage of Luna running around set and a look behind-the-scenes at the creature and droid department. So far, Andor looks like a gritty and dark drama packed with action.

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeRDecember 10, 2020 See more

Star Wars: Andor cast

The cast of Star Wars: Andor is led by Diego Luna, who stars as Cassian Jeron Andor, a soldier, pilot and intelligence officer for the Rebel Alliance. And Alan Tudyk will reprise his voice role as Cassian's droid sidekick, K-2SO.

Also reprising a longtime Star Wars role is Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, a leader of the Rebel Alliance.

As for new faces, Stellan Skarsgård has been cast as an unnamed character. But fans on Reddit are speculating that he will play the bounty hunter Dengar, who appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Clone Wars animated series.

Other Andor cast members include Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

Gael Garcia Bernal, Luna's co-star from Y Tu Mamá También, has been joking about how he'd love to show up in the series as one of Andor's "lost brother or something." So mark that under "nice if it happened, but not a sure thing."

Will other Rogue One cast members make appearances in Andor? It's extremely unlikely we'll see any of Cassian's actual Rogue One teammates, like Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) or Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed). However, O'Reilly's return as Mon Mothma gives us hope to see Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa.

Plus, Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. So it's not outside the realm of possibility he could show up in Andor.

The sizzle reel indicates the breadth and depth of Andor, since the creature department is working on over 200 named characters.

Star Wars: Andor plot

The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, which itself is set just before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope.

The 2016 film follows the story of a ragtag team of Rebel fighters who embark on a dangerous mission to steal the construction plans for the Death Star, the Galactic Empire’s planet-obliterating superweapon. As a longtime Rebel agent, Cassian helps lead the mission alongside Jyn Erso.

In Rogue One, Cassian revealed he has been fighting as a rebel since he was six years old, so the Andor series could include flashbacks to his childhood.

We also may see the origin story of Cassian's droid K-2SO, a former Imperial enforcer droid that was reprogrammed to assist the rebels.

Star Wars: Andor set photos

All the way from the Cleveleys coast of England, we've got our first set photos from Star Wars: Andor. The crew has apparently transformed a cafe into a setting we're not entirely familiar with, so the series may be charting new territories. Is the show transforming a modern cafe into a cantina, or something else entirely? We hope to find out soon.