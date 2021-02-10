Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie release date, cast and more

One Sonic movie wasn't enough: we're getting a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. And with a single photo, we've just confirmed that one of Sonic's best friends will be appearing in the film.

But that's not the only Sonic character we expect to see in Sonic 2. The movie will also likely debut the plucky hedgehog's punchy frenemy, Knuckles — at least if our hunches are correct.

Ben Schwartz (the voice of Sonic himself) originally announced that the film will come out on April 8, 2022.

SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!! pic.twitter.com/Xpci0HzK5dJuly 24, 2020

The release date was confirmed in a tweet announcing the title of the movie, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." That being said, this could still get pushed back. It all depends on when theaters re-open in the U.S., and if other movies' release dates get pushed back and cause a ripple effect.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3February 10, 2021

To tide you over, we've got details on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie post-credits scenes.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie cast

James Marsden and Ben Schwartz are the publicly confirmed cast members of Sonic 2. Both will reprise their roles from the original, with the former in the role of Thomas Michael "Tom" Wachowski, and the latter voicing the titular hedgehog.

That being said, we expect to see Jim Carrey back as Dr Robotnik, and Tika Sumpter return as Tom's wife Maddie. We do not know if Colleen O'Shaughnessey voices Tails, but as she plays the character in other Sonic properties it's not unlikely.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 story

This movie will definitely tell a new tale, or should we say Tails. In one of the Sonic movie end-scenes, we saw Miles "Tails" Prower enter our world — in Green Hills, Montana — through out of one of Sonic's rings. It turns out that Tails has been tracking Sonic on a portable computer. Tails is a lock for Sonic 2, considering that his tails are in the movie logo.

Then, we got another new character tease when Dr. Robotnik landed in a mushroom-filled planet, which was likely the Mushroom Hill Zone. Mushroom Hill Zone first appeared in Sonic & Knuckles, which makes us think Sonic 2 will not just give us Tails, but introduce Knuckles the Echidna as well.

In Sonic lore, Dr. Robotnik has brainwashed Knuckles, and this could give Dr. Eggman his latest weapon to fight Sonic.