Santa Tracker: How to follow Santa live around the world

We know that Santa Claus has gotten his COVID-19 shot, thanks to no less a source than Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But where exactly is Old St. Nick as he races around the globe this Christmas Eve?

If your children are demanding to know the answer to this particular question, you don't have to hem and haw. A couple of different methods exist for finding out where Santa Claus is currently making his rounds on Christmas, and so long as you're near a Web browser, you can check in on the jolly old elf's whereabouts.

The tried-and-true method comes courtesy of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, otherwise known as NORAD. The North American air space monitoring agency added Santa tracking to its list of duties in 1955, when a child reportedly placed a phone call to the agency demanding to know if Santa was over North American airspace.

You don't have to call up NORAD yourself — just head to the official NORAD Santa tracker, which offers a real-time graphical view of Santa journey. As of 4:54 p.m. ET, Santa was on his way to Berlin, Germany, so North American households can prepare for his evening arrival.

Google houses all the rest of the world's information, so why shouldn't it keep tabs on Santa, too? Head to the search giant's Santa Tracker, and you can find out just where St. Nicholas happens to be at the moment. According to Google, he's on the coast of Cameroon as of this writing.

Say, how can Santa be in Berlin and Cameroon at the same time? Christmas magic, I suppose.

Google's Santa Tracker does more than just let you know where Santa is. Click on the drop-down menu on the left side of the page and you can find silly little games to play like Gift Slingshot, Elf Jetpack and Penguin Dash. It's a nice way for the family to pass the time while you gather up Santa's milk and cookies. Or, if you still need to complete your holiday shopping, sit the kids down in front of Santa Tracker while you consult our last-minute gift guide.