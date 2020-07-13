Samsung Galaxy Buds Live just leaked — and they could be launching soon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have leaked on a Samsung support page, all but confirming the new pair of bean-shaped wireless earbuds are nearing launch.

SamMobile spotted the Galaxy Buds Live support page on Samsung's Korean website under the model number SM-R810. We weren't able to locate the page for ourselves, but SamMobile shared a screenshot revealing a number of customer service resources for the rumored pair of earbuds.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

Though several leakers have speculated the Galaxy Buds Live will debut sometime this month alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, we haven't been able to pinpoint an exact release date.

It's possible the legume-like buds will arrive at the same time as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup at the August 5 Unpacked event, but Samsung has been known to send new devices live leading up to official keynotes.

Either way, this support page for the Galaxy Buds Live solidifies rumors about an in-ear pair of true wireless headphones coming soon.

The Galaxy Buds Live will come in three colors — Black, Mystic Bronze and White — to match the finishes of the Galaxy Note 20 phones. It's believed they'll support active noise cancellation, but will cost less than $150 to undercut the Apple AirPods Pro. They could also be offered in a bundle package with new Samsung smartphones.