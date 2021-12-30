Rams vs Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL week 17 online

The Rams vs Ravens live streams features an L.A. team that is hoping things fall in the right place as their season winds down. The Rams need Green Bay to faulter as well as take care of what they can control to grab the NFC's top seed. As for the Ravens, they're hoping to get Lamar Jackson back and play spoiler in this NFL live stream.

Rams vs Ravens channel, start time The Rams vs Ravens live stream is Sunday (Jan. 2).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Rams (11-4) are back to the high level of play that many expected from them at the beginning of the season. After a three-game losing streak in the middle of the year and a COVID scare, the Rams have rattled off four wins in a row, matching their longest winning streak of the season. In their latest win, L.A. was able to overcome a three-interception game from Matthew Stafford to beat the Vikings 30-23.

Cooper Kupp continues to dazzle this season. The wide-out leads all receivers in yards, receptions, and touchdowns. Last week he caught 10 passes for 109 yards marking his fourth straight 100-plus yard game and 10th overall on the year.

The Ravens (8-6) have gone the complete opposite way of their week 17 opponent. While the Rams have won four-straight, the Ravens have dropped four-in-a-row. A big part of that is the playing status of former MVP Lamar Jackson. The quarterback took part in practice this week and is hoping to make his return. Jackson has missed the Ravens' last two games with an ankle injury.

Baltimore has only had two really tough losses this season and they were both against the Bengals. In those games the Ravens allowed Cincinnati to put up 41 points in each game. Now they’ll look to get their defense to step up against a Rams team that scores 27.7 points-per-game, sixth highest average in the NFL.

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites against the Ravens. The over/under is 46.5.

How to watch Rams vs Ravens live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Rams vs Ravens live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Rams vs Ravens live streams in the US

In the US, Rams vs Ravens is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

Big Week 17 games

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday (Jan. 2).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

Rams vs Ravens live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Rams vs Ravens

Rams vs Ravens live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Rams vs Ravens on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Rams vs Ravens live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Rams vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.