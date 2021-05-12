PS5 restock live now at Sony Direct — how to score a console

After weeks of silence, PS5 restock is back at Sony Direct. You can get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link. This is the first Sony Direct PS5 restock we've seen since April 20. It's also the second restock of the day as GameStop had a few bundles available earlier.
Sony Direct PS5 restock
PS5: $499 at Sony Direct
The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.
PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct
The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.
What to do once you're in the queue
Once you're on the virtual queue, you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have "more than an hour" wait. If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).
Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. (A simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot). It usually requires that you select a radio box or pick out certain images from a group of photos. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if not, you could miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line.