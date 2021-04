Ozark season 4 release date on Netflix, cast, episodes, filming and more

The Byrdes are about to take flight — Ozark season 4 will be the last outing for the Netflix crime drama, putting it among the 15 biggest shows getting canceled or ending in 2021. The release date is still some months away, so you won't have to say goodbye to Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, etc. for awhile.

Ozark season 4 will wrap up the story of the Byrde family, which begins with Marty Byrde (Bateman) relocating them to the Lake of the Ozarks region in Missouri. In trouble with a Mexican cartel, he sets up a money laundering scheme for them; later, he and wife Wendy become entangled with local criminals and the Kansas City Mafia.

Ozark followed in the mold of great crime dramas of the past, like Breaking Bad, with its premise of an average family man turning antihero. The show became a perennial awards nominee (and winner). Jason Bateman just won a SAG Award, while Julia Garner took home her second straight Supporting Actress Emmy last fall.

"We're so happy Netflix recognised the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Here's everything we know so far about Ozark season 4.

Netflix has not set a release date for Ozark season 4.

The final season will be divided into two parts; the first part is expected to be released in late 2021. The second part is likely to debut next year, possibly spring 2022.

Netflix first announced Ozark would return for a fourth and final season last June.

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyHJune 30, 2020 See more

Ozark season 4 episodes

Ozark's final season will comprise 14 episodes, divided into two parts of seven episodes each. That's more than the previous seasons, which had 10 episodes.

Netflix hasn't revealed much info about them, but we do know the title for season 4, episode 1: "The Beginning of the End." Very apt!

Bateman said in a statement, "A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

Ozark season 4 filming

Filming on Ozark season 4 began in November 2020, following strict coronavirus pandemic safety protocols.

Jason Bateman may not direct any episodes in the final season, due to those protocols. He has directed the first two episodes of all three previous seasons.

“As normal, I was going to do the first two episodes, but as we were looking through the protocols, the guidelines, all the complications with COVID, [and] the producer side of me made me think it’s just not responsible to have one of the actors direct the first two, given that we’re still going to be getting our perimeter safe,” Bateman told IndieWire.

“Because if one of the actors gets sick, we all have to go home for weeks. If one of the crew members gets sick — while I’m making sure their salary is protected while they’re in quarantine — we can hire a replacement. So it just didn’t seem smart for me to [direct] the first two [episodes].”

So far, there have been no updates on whether filming on the final season has wrapped.

Ozark season 4 cast

The cast of Ozark is led by Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a former financial advisor turned money launderer, and Wendy Byrde, a former political PR manager turned realty stager and lobbyist.

Also returning for season 4 are Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, a member of a local crime family.

They will be be joined by:

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Marty and Wendy's daughter

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Marty and Wendy's son

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, head of a Mexican drug cartel

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, a member of a local crime family

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Ruth's cousin

Jessica Frances Dukes as FBI Special Agent Maya Miller

John Bedford Lloyd as Frank Cosgrove, head of the Kansas City mafia

Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr, a mafia member

Robert Treveiler as John Nix, a local sheriff

Kevin L Johnson as Sam Dermody, a real estate agent

McKinley Belcher III as FBI Agent Trevor Evans

Cast members who will not be returning, because their characters died in season 3, include: Janet McTeer as cartel attorney Helen Pierce; Tom Pelphrey as Wendy's brother Ben; and Marylouise Burke as therapist Sue Shelby.

Some new faces will grace Ozark season 4. Bruce Davison is joining the cast as retired Illinois Senator Randall Schafer. More new cast members include: Alfonso Herrera as Javi, a member of the Navarro cartel; Bruno Bichir as Navarro's priest; Adam Rothenberg as private investigator Mel Sattem; CC Castillo as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero; and Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw, the CEO of a biopharmaceutical firm.

Ozark season 4 plot

Ozark season 4 will pick up right where the third installment left off, moments after Marty and Wendy witnessed Helen Pierce get shot and killed at the hands of Navarro.

During a Deadline panel, Bateman said, "The next season, the first episode, is Laura [Linney] and I looking in the mirror just after that moment, cleaning Janet [McTeer] out of our hair. It's a nice 10 minutes later pick-up from it."

The Byrdes were already in deep with the cartel, but now they're truly bound to Navarro. As he told them, "Today is a beginning" — the question is, can they survive the ending?

Marty and Wendy have other problems besides Navarro, now that Ruth has turned against them and is now working for Darlene Snell's heroin operation.

Showrunner Chris Mundy told EW.com, "I think [season 4] will be about whether or not Ruth really can create something of her own that she wants and is sustainable, or if she wants something else. And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"