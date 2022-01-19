Prepare for takeoff, because the Byrdes' final flight begins on Ozark season 4 part 1. Netflix's hit crime drama returns with more high-stakes action for Marty (Jason Bateman), Wendy (Laura Linney) and their family, allies and enemies.

The third season ended with Marty and Wendy safe and finally rid of Helen. They are now at the top of Navarro's empire, but the cartel kingpin has a new task for them that could jeopardize their plans. And while they have another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks, but they'll discover that past sins never stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Ozark is one of the best shows on Netflix, as well as one of the biggest canceled shows and series ending in 2022.

Here's everything you need to watch Ozark season 4 part 1.

When does Ozark season 4 part 1 drop?

Ozark season 4 part 1 starts streaming on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, January 21.

All seven episodes of part 1 will be released at the same time.

Ozark season 4 trailer

The full-length Ozark season 4 trailer previews a showdown between the Byrdes and Ruth Langmore. Plus, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) is getting into money laundering for Ruth! Like criminal father, like son?

Ozark season 4 episodes

Ozark's supersized final season will have 14 episodes, divided into two parts of seven episodes each.

"A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," Bateman said. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."