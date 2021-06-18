NordVPN's latest VPN deal offers a huge 72% discount – including 3 months free

NordVPN is one of the best VPN providers on the market, delivering powerful security, excellent streaming performance, and great speeds just about wherever you are. However, it's not always the cheapest of options.

That's why the Panama-based provider's latest VPN deal is so tempting – you'll get a reduced base rate, plus a whole three months free. That works out at just $3.30 a month on a two-year plan. Great value, if you ask us.

It's worth being aware that as soon as you head over to the NordVPN site, a 10-hour countdown will start. Once it's run its course, you'll be faced with a slightly higher price, so if you want to bag the best price, it's worth doing it sooner rather than later. Find out more below.

NordVPN two-year deal offers 3 months free: Save 72%

The two-year deal from NordVPN is the best price you'll get right now for the big name VPN. And, thanks to its excellent security and streaming power, it's definitely one to consider. Priced at just $3.30 a month plus 3 months free, it's a bargain compared to some other premium providers, so it's well worth considering if you're in need.View Deal

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses some rivals that are more expensive.

This two-year plan is simply the cheapest price available today for one of the best services on the market. Plus, that addition of three months free makes your money go even further, keeping you protected for longer. Can't complain with that, eh?

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing, it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month.

But, if you're looking around for a cracking deal on an excellent big-name VPN, we think that this NordVPN deal is excellent value.