NordVPN's 68%-off deal will soon be gone – grab it while you can

Well, it looks like the recent generosity we've seen from NordVPN is running out – and the death knell has been sounded for its bargain two-year plan. However, there's still time to bag this best VPN contender for cheap.

Currently standing at a stellar $3.71 a month, the two-year plan offers a massive 68% off standard price. It's Nord's best-value plan, so if you want to get the most for your money, it's the one to go for.

Don't get too upset about the imminent demise of this 68%-off deal, though – when it's gone, it's bound to be replaced by a different long-term plan offering excellent value. However, there's no telling whether the upcoming replacement will offer better value than this VPN deal, so if you need a VPN and you need it now, this is the best plan to go for.

NordVPN two-year deal ends soon: Save 68%

The two-year deal from NordVPN is the best price you'll get right now for the big name VPN. And, thanks to its excellent security and streaming power, it's definitely one to consider. Priced at just $3.71 a month, it's cheap compared to some other premium providers, so it's well worth considering if you're in need.

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses some rivals that are more expensive.

This two-year plan is simply the cheapest price available today for one of the best services on the market. No useless free gifts, no funny business, and no surprises – just straight-down-the-middle, bog-standard, wallet-friendly value for money. And that's all you really want, isn't it?

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing, it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month.

So, if you're looking around for a cracking deal on an excellent VPN, we think that this NordVPN deal is excellent value.