New larger iMac could be on the way with M1X chip

The new Apple Silicon-powered iMac is big, but it's certainly not big enough for most. But don't go thinking that Apple will succeed the 24-inch iMac (24-inch, 2021) with a 27-inch model to match the current Intel-powered iMac.

That's because veteran reporter Mark Gurman is arguing he thinks that Apple "could" supersize the next iMac. Note the "could" below, as it seems that Gurman's not crediting this theory to a source, but instead to his own hypothesis.

Gurman, who put the thoughts in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, writes (via MacRumors) "I absolutely still believe that a larger, redesigned ‌iMac‌ to replace the Intel 27-inch models is en route. Apple increasing the screen size of the smaller model from 21.5 inches to 24 inches seems to indicate that the 27-inch model could see a size increase as well."

His logic here is strong. That said, this is still just informed reasoning. If Gurman had insiders informing him of such an upcoming XL iMac, he'd likely reference something about "sources familiar with the project," which he did not. That said, he may have more insider information on the topic than he's letting on, but just deciding he wants to frame the possibility in a different way.

Gurman does seem confident that Apple will be releasing this larger iMac, as he's already thinking about the internals: "I don't think, however, that Apple will launch the larger model with the same M1 chip that's in the smaller model. It likely will be an M1X, the beefier version of the current ‌M1‌, or an M2X."

This is also not the first time we've heard about Apple launching an even-larger iMac. This past April, Twitter-based leaker L0vetodream posted “The ‌iMac‌’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one,” in a since-deleted post.

In the same newsletter, Gurman also noted that the iPad mini 6 will see "the biggest redesign in [its] nine-year history," which will resemble the iPad Air 2020 in some ways.