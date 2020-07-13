Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Release date, price, system requirements and more

Since the first version was released in 1982, Microsoft's Flight Simulator has been known for its realism, from the aircraft to the flight performance to the geographical world around it. Now, Microsoft is planning to release the 13th version of its sim. Here's what you need to know about Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, from the price to release date to the airplanes you'll be able to fly.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will be released on August 18th for PCs, and will also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at launch. It will also be released for the Xbox, presumably with simpler controls, but the company has not said when this version will be released.

Microsoft Flight Simulator price

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released in three versions: The Standard Edition will cost $59.99, and will let you fly 20 different planes, and land (and takeoff) from 30 different airports. The Deluxe Edition ($89.99) will include 25 aircraft and 35 airports, and the Premium Deluxe Edition ($119.99) will include 35 aircraft and 35 airports.

The Standard Edition is also available as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta), which is currently just $1/month.

All versions are currently available for preorder.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 system requirements

(Image credit: Xbox)

This is not a game for wimpy PCs. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will require, at minimum, a Windows 10 PC with either an Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor, an Nvidia GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU, 8 GB RAM, 2 GB VRAM, 150GB of hard drive space, and support for DirectX 11.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft recommends an Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU, Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics, 4GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and a 20Mbps download speed.



Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 aircraft

According to Windows Central, the following aircraft will be available in Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Aircraft available in Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard Edition Deluxe Edition Premium Deluxe Edition Airbus A320neo X X X Aviat Pitts Special S2S X X X Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental X X X CubCrafters XCub X X X Daher TBM 930 X X X Diamond DA62 X X X Diamond DA40 NG X X X EXTRA 330LT X X X Flight Design CTLS X X X ICON A5 X X X JMB VL-3 X X X Robin CAP 10 X X X Robin DR400-100 Cadet X X X Beechcraft Bonanza G36 X X X Beechcraft King Air 350i X X X Cessna 152 X X X Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000) X X X Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX X X X Cessna Citation CJ4 X X X Zlin Savage Cub X X X Diamond DA40-TDI X X Diamond DV20 X X Beechcraft Baron G58 X X Cessna 152 Aerobat X X Cessna 172 Skyhawk X X Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner X Cirrus SR22 X Pipistrel Virus SW 121 X Cessna Citation Longitude X Zlin Shock Ultra X

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 airports

(Image credit: Xbox)

Standard Edition Deluxe Edition Premium Deluxe Edition Aspen/Pikin County (USA) X X X Bugalaga Airstrip (Indonesia) X X X Chagual Airport (Peru) X X X Courchevel Altiport (France) X X X Donegal Airport (Ireland) X X X Entebbe Int'l Airport (Uganda) X X X Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira Int'l Airport (Portugal) X X X Gibraltar Int'l Airport (UK) X X X Innsbruck Airport (Austria) X X X Los Angeles Int'l Airport (USA) X X X Tenzing-Hillary Airport (Nepal) X X X Nanwalek Airport (USA) X X X John F. Kennedy Int'l Airport (USA) X X X Orlando Int'l Airport (USA) X X X Paris Charles de Gaulle Int'l Airport (France) X X X Paro Int'l Airport (Bhutan) X X X Queenstown Airport (New Zealand) X X X Mariscal Sucre Int'l Airport (Ecuador) X X X Rio de Janeiro-Antonio Carlos Jobim Int'l Airport (Brazil) X X X Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport (Dutch Saba) X X X Gustaf III Airport (France) X X X Seattle-Tacoma Int'l Airport (USA) X X X Sedona Airport (USA) X X X Sirena Aerodrome (Costa Rica) X X X Stewart Airport (Canada) X X X Sydney Airport (Australia) X X X Telluride Regional Airport (USA) X X X Haneda Airport (Japan) X X X Toncontin Int'l Airport (Honduras) X X X Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Canada) X X X Schiphol Airport (Netherlands) X X Cairo Int'l Airport (Egypt) X X Cape Town Int'l Airport (South Africa) X X O'Hare Int'l Airport (USA) X X Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas (Spain) X X Denver Int'l Airport (USA) X Frankfurt Airport (Germany) X Heathrow Airport (UK) X San Francisco Int'l Airport (USA) X

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 map

As impressive as its aircraft modeling is, Microsoft Flight Simulator is also known for its highly accurate rendering of the Earth. The simulator relies on Microsoft's Bing Maps, and uses Microsoft's Azure AI to incorporate terrain data, foliage, as well as real-time weather for photorealistic graphics.