MacBook Pro 2021 display resolutions possibly revealed by macOS Monterey

Display resolutions for both the rumored MacBook Pro 2021 and MacBook Pro 2021 16-inch have seemingly been spotted in the latest macOS Monterey Beta.

MacRumors reported that the seventh beta for MacOS Monterey, which was released to the general public earlier this week, includes two never-before-seen display resolution entries for the System Information app.

We have reason to believe that those entries could belong to potential MacBook Pro 2021 models, since their display resolutions ("3456 x 2234 Retina" and "3024 x 1964 Retina") don't seem to match any existing Mac devices.

While we're expecting the next-gen MacBook Pro 16-inch to retain its display size, the rumored use of a mini-LED panel could see it get a bump in resolution. And the MacBook Pro 14-inch is tipped to replace the current 13-inch MacBook Pro M1, hence why these resolutions would be new for Mac devices.

For reference, the latest MacBook Pro 16-inch's display sports a native resolution of 3072 x 1920 with a pixel density of 226 per inch , while the smaller 13-inch model has a native display resolution of 2560 x 1600 at 227 pixels per inch.

(Image credit: MacRumors)

This means that if the two new entries are indeed for the rumored 14-inch and next-gen 16-inch MacBook Pros, they would get an increased pixel density of approximately 250 PPI (pixel per inch), which could in turn improve image sharpness.

When it comes to any display, you generally want to look for a higher PPI. To put it simply, the higher the pixel density, the sharper the image displayed on a screen due to an increased number of pixels per inch of the display. This also means that the details and the text would be more pronounced too.

Earlier this year, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple could also ditch the Liquid Retina Display for the mini-LED panel. Such an upgrade would deliver a significant improvement to the colors as well as the brightness and contrast levels.

But a better display is not the only potential upgrade that the MacBook Pro is rumored to get. The MacBook Pro 2021 models are expected to be powered by the so-called M1X chip. This could be a potential successor to the Apple M1 chip, which can be seen in other Apple devices such as the iPad Pro 2021 and the MacBook Air M1.

As far as the design goes, Kuo also hinted that "the new models will cancel the curvy design of existing models’ top and bottom parts and adopt a flat-edged form factor design similar to the ‌iPhone 12‌." The analyst added that Apple could also remove the Touch Bar and add MagSafe support. According to Kuo, the next MacBook Pro could also see the long-awaited return of the SD card reader and HDMI port too.

And although Apple's September event is already behind us, it doesn't necessarily mean that we won't see the unveiling of new MacBooks this fall. We've recently spotted reports that Apple could be gearing up for more events. Furthermore, reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman also claimed that the MacBook Pro could arrive in "in the next several weeks."