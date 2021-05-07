MacBook Air M2 leak just revealed new blue color

So, it seems like where there are colorful MacBook Air 2021 render smoke — there is also fire. So, if the new iMac's myriad of colors sparked your interest, you might be happy to hear that there is something in the works — possibly for the next Air.

Following the blue MacBook Air renders created by Ian "Renders By Ian" Zelbo, a new report from leaker Jon Prosser says that this is a laptop Apple is actually working on. And the good news is that his source is the same person who leaked the news of the series of colored iMacs we got last month.

Prosser's source first texted him with a chart from Apple's MacWorld 1999 presentation, which showed Apple's then-strategy. Consumers get colorful desktops and laptops, while Pro's get slightly more restrained designs. This chart seems to be the big hint that this leak is about the next Air and not the MacBook Pro 2021.

Then, the source said they say a "blue MacBook prototype that looked absolutely amazing." And looking at the above renders from Ian, we're not going to disagree.

That's the extent of Prosser's leak, but this seems like it should happen. Apple's return to colored hardware started with the iPad Air 2020, which came in a minty Green, a Rose Gold, Sky Blue, silver and Space Gray. Just look at that purple iPhone 12: Apple loves colors for consumer products.

Of course, "Pro" users will likely continue to get less exciting hues, though the Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro Max is pretty cool.

Existing MacBook Air 2021 leaks suggest that the bezels will shrink down a bit, and MagSafe charging will be back. Apple's also reportedly working on a new M2 and M1X processors, and it's not clear which would go to the MacBook Pro 2021 and which would go to the Air.

Overall, if Apple goes full-color again with its MacBooks, it will likely be welcomed with arms wide open. Remember the clamshell iBooks, which themselves were imitating the iMacs of the time? This all makes sense, and will likely make MacBook Pro shoppers a little bit annoyed if they don't get the same color options.