MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 battery life tested — this is amazing

The M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro posted battery life numbers so fantastic that it made me look back into the history of our testing. And in the past decade of Tom's Guide battery test scores, only once has Apple ever come close to the new MacBook Air's time.

So we're here to put a "correct" sticker of Apple's claim that the new MacBooks are its longest lasting ever. As our MacBook Air with M1 review shows, it took 14 hours and 41 minutes of web browsing at 150 nits of brightness to drain Apple's most portable laptop — which beats the previous record-holder, the 2015 13-inch MacBook Pro (14:00). But wait: it gets better.

Not only was that the previous record-holder, it was also done at a slightly less demanding test: with its display at 100 nits, not 150.

But about the M1 MacBook Pro. Its battery test score — an amazing 16:32 — is one of the best scores on this test I've ever seen, and the longest lasting MacBook ever.

Battery life M1 MacBook Air 14:41 M1 MacBook Pro 16:32 Asus ZenBook 13 13:47 Dell XPS 13 11:07 Intel MacBook Air 2020 9:31 Intel MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020) 10:21

How did Apple pull it off? The Apple M1 Chip is a winner at efficiency, as it's a 5-nanometer processor that the company says offers the best performance per watt in a CPU.

These achievements in endurance make us wonder how the long the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro will last on a single charge, once it's moved to Apple Silicon in the coming years. But for now, the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are officially some of the longest-lasting laptops you can buy