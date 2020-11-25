Black Friday sale: Top password manager LastPass is 40% off

We're already seeing a lot of Black Friday deals, so it's particularly nice that LastPass, our top choice among best password managers, is having a sale of its own.

Through Nov. 30, LastPass is taking 40% off its Personal Premium plan. After discount, you'll pay $21.60 for a 1-year subscription. That's a discount of $14.60.

Our top choice among password managers is knocking 40% off its Personal Premium plan for what it's calling "Cyber Week." After discount, you'll pay just $21.60 for a 1-year subscription. View Deal

LastPass has a great free tier which gives you many things you'd want from a password manager, but the inexpensive premium tier adds dark-web monitoring, online file storage and support for physical 2FA security keys.

