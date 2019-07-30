Killer Deal: Take $102 Off the iRobot Roomba i7+

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is a smart robo vac that can quickly learn your house's layout and even clean up after itself. It's one of the best robots vacuums we've reviewed, albeit also one of the priciest.

For a limited time, you can get the iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum for $926.10 via coupon code "TOMSVAC". Normally priced at $1,029, that's $102 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this robo vac, which is rarely on sale.

iRobot Roomba i7+: was $1,029 now $926.10 @ Wellbots

With its superior mapping technology, the iRobot Roomba i7+ can learn your home's layout and pick up debris from the most challenging surfaces. It can also empty its own dustbin. Use coupon "TOMSVAC" to take $102 off.View Deal

In our iRobot Roomba i7+ review, we were impressed by its superior mapping skills and its ability to steer clear of obstacles like dog food bowls. In fact, watching the Roomba i7+ clean was a little scary — you could almost see it thinking as it methodically operated in parallel lines to clean our entire room.

We found that the vacuum is ideal for cleaning challenging surfaces and areas with lots of obstacles. For instance, it was able to clean our 2.25-inch thick shag rug.

The Roomba i7+ is also a godsend for anyone with dust allergies (or anyone who's too lazy empty a dust bin). It comes with a Clean Base that pulls the dirt out from the underside of the Roomba i7+ and vertically sucks it up into a vacuum bag. (iRobot says each bag will hold 30 mins of dirt. Additional bags cost $14.99 for a set of three).

Connecting the robot to our phone and Wi-Fi network was simple. There's also an app that lets you customize the robot's smart map and schedule cleanings. You can also control the Roomba i7+ hands-free via Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices.

Wellbot's deal ends August 13, so make sure to get this ultra-smart vac while you can.