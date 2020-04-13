iPhone 12 will blend iPad Pro and iPhone 5 in radical redesign

The iPhone 12 will mark a radical redesign of Apple's flagship smartphone — and could be a surprising throwback to one of the company's most beloved handsets.

Citing people familiar with Apple's plans, Bloomberg reports that the higher-end iPhone 12 models will have "flat stainless steel edges" that harken back to the iPhone 5 design and would be a significant change from the iPhone 11's curved chassis. The Pro-level iPhone 12 units will also reportedly have more rounded corners in the vein of Apple's latest iPad Pro tablets.

That might not be the only feature the iPhone 12 borrows from the iPad Pro. Adding weight to previous rumors, the Bloomberg report notes that the iPhone 12 Pro's triple-camera array will be complemented by a depth-sensing LiDAR scanner, which allows for immersive augmented reality features.

The highest-end iPhone 12 may be even larger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max, with all models expected to get a slightly trimmed-down notch. Previous reports have the iPhone 12 Pro Max getting a 6.7-inch display. Every version of the iPhone 12 will reportedly pack 5G support, and despite coronavirus complications, all models are set to arrive in 2020 (though one may come a bit later than normal).

In addition to the iPhone 12, Apple is also expected to release a smaller and cheaper version of its HomePod smart speaker this year, as well as its long-rumored Apple AirTags trackers that are designed to take on the likes of Tile. We're also expecting to see the much-anticipated MacBook Pro 2020 with an improved keyboard this year, as well as new versions of the entry-level iPad, the Apple TV and the iMac desktop.

That's quite a big 2020 roadmap for Apple, especially when you factor in the midrange iPhone 9 that's expected to release in just a few days. We should have a more concrete idea of the company's product plans as its usual September release event draws closer.