How to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal live

We're just moments away from seeing the first-ever gameplay of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The highly anticipated new entry in the iconic Call of Duty series looks to be set during the arms race between the U.S. and Russia, and based on the teasers we've seen, could be one of the darkest entries in the series yet.

The reveal of Black Ops Cold War will be unlike any other, as the gameplay trailer will actually debut inside of Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision's free-to-play battle royale game. Here's everything you need to know about how to catch this highly anticipated Call of Duty unveiling live.

PS5 release date, price, specs and more

All the big Xbox Series X games to watch

How to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal

The Black Ops Cold War reveal will take place on August 26 at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET — and it's happening within Call of Duty: Warzone.

Activision hasn't spelled out all of the details, but as our friends at GamesRadar note, you'll likely have to complete a new Black Ops Cold War contract before viewing the reveal in the game's Verdansk area. That contract also goes live at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Active contract ██████. ████ ████ ██ ██ Verdansk. ██ ████ ██ Aug 26. 10:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/z8SMZQnVloAugust 25, 2020

If you don't already have Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale game is available as a free download on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Don't feel like doing all that work? The new trailer will likely show up on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel shortly after it debuts. You can also simply watch one of the many people streaming Warzone on Twitch if you want to see what the in-game reveal looks like live.