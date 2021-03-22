How to watch OnePlus 9 launch event — get the live stream right here

OnePlus will finally take the covers fully off the OnePlus 9 and One Plus 9 Pro, along with the OnePlus Watch, this Tuesday (March 23).

We’re hoping that OnePlus will not only have a flagship-killer phone to show off with the OnePlus 9, but also a fully-fledged flagship Android handset in the form of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The Oneplus Watch will get a full showcase as well, marking the debut of the Chinese company’s first smartwatch. So read on for how to watch the OnePlus 9 March event live stream.

How to watch OnePlus 9 launch event live stream

Like many tech conferences over the past year, the OnePlus 9 March event will be a virtual showcase, with no members of the public in attendance. The live stream will start at 10 a.m. EST / 7 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT on March 23.

YouTube is the easiest place to watch the OnePlus 9 March event live stream. And OnePlus already has a video in place for you to bookmark and get set a reminder for so you don’t run the risk of missing the event's start. You can also view it on Tom's Guide, as we’ve embedded the video below.

We will also be keeping track of all the news from the event. So make sure to keep Tom’s Guide open in a new tab and regularly refreshed if you want to keep track of all the news from the event and our impressions of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, as well as the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus 9 launch event: Watch to expect

The OnePlus 9 Pro will likely be the star of the show, as will the OnePlus 9. And OnePlus is likely to lean heavily on its already announced Hasselblad camera partnership, which we hope yields a compelling camera system to take on the likes of those on the Oppo Find X3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

However, the OnePlus Watch could be the announcement to watch out for. That’s because it’s being touted as an affordable smartwatch and seemingly the perfect partner for the new OnePlus phones. If OnePlus nails the design, features and price, then we could be looking at a contender for our best smartwatches list.

In short, the OnePlus 9 launch event is definitely one for OnePlus fans and tech aficionados alike. And make sure to check Tom’s Guide after for comprehensive breakdowns of the devices and the event.